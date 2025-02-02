Newcastle ship rarely-seen man to Juventus, making quick £20m profit in process

Newcastle have made a quick £20million profit, with multiple sources confirming that Juventus have agreed to sign defender Lloyd Kelly after just months at St James’ Park.

Kelly was signed by the Magpies in the summer on a free transfer from Bournemouth. However, he has struggled to break into the main side, with Dan Burn and Fabian Schar playing the majority of the minutes at centre-back.

Kelly has played just 301 minutes in the Premier League, starting just four games, mostly towards the beginning of the season. Eddie Howe is clearly able to make do without him, so has decided to sell.

According to David Ornstein, Juventus have agreed to sign Kelly on loan until the end of the season, when they will then sign him permanently for £20million, owing to an obligation.

Fellow insider Fabrizio Romano has reiterated that terms have been agreed, and a medical will soon take place.

That Kelly will be signed by Juve for £20million means Newcastle have made a full £20million profit from their original transfer, given they landed the centre-back for nothing.

MORE PREMIER LEAGUE COVERAGE ON F365:

👉 Ten blockbuster moves for the perfect end to the January transfer window

👉 Chelsea are still ‘woefully sh**e’ despite £1bn spend; Liverpool star steps up amid Bournemouth ‘audition’

👉 Arsenal edge Man City combined XI as Raya pips Ederson and Saliba partners Gabriel

Given they have struggled to finance moves for players due to FFP and PSR rules, landing a large profit on a player who was hardly getting any action is a good move from the Magpies.

With Miguel Almiron also moving on this window, it seems there is space at Howe’s side for a new player to join the club.

Newcastle are reportedly attempting to make a late dash for Brentford’s Bryan Mbeumo, and given there are some big clubs after him, it would be a top transfer to get done in January.

READ MORE: Everton leapfrog Tottenham with huge victory as Newcastle lose ground in UCL race