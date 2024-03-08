Newcastle ‘seeking upgrade’ on Howe favourite as £60m Liverpool target is ‘discussed by scouts’

Pedro Neto could be signed to replace Miguel Almiron at Newcastle.

Newcastle United are interested in signing Pedro Neto, with Wolves seeking £60million for the Portuguese winger, according to reports.

Neto has been excellent for Wolves this term and is attracting interest from a host of Premier League clubs including Arsenal, Liverpool and Tottenham.

Newcastle want Pedro Neto to replace Miguel Almiron

Eddie Howe is hoping to be a busy boy in the summer transfer window and a new winger is reportedly one of his top priorities.

According to the Daily Mail, Wolves will demand £60m for Neto, who has been scouted by the Magpies.

Transfer journalist Craig Hope says Neto is ‘one of several wide players Newcastle are exploring’, with Howe ‘seeking an upgrade on Miguel Almiron’.

At the age of 23, the Magpies boss believes Neto ‘has the skill, pace and work ethic’ to succeed at St James’ Park, although there are ‘concerns’ over his injury record.

Newcastle will keep on monitoring the Portuguese international’s progress, with a keen eye being on his fitness.

Almiron has been a key player under Howe, who is clearly a big fan of the Paraguayan, but it has to be said that he is a player who can easily be upgraded.

Hope adds that Newcastle remain in talks to sign Bournemouth defender Lloyd Kelly on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Chelsea loanee Lewis Hall to stay at Newcastle

Meanwhile, it has been added that Newcastle will sign Lewis Hall permanently at the end of the season.

Hall has barely played since his move to the Magpies last summer, which has cast doubt over whether his loan move will become permanent.

However, the report states that ‘Hall will be a Newcastle player next season’.

It is claimed that the agreement to buy the 19-year-old for £28m ‘is not entirely dependent on his own performance’.

Newcastle will be ‘obliged’ to sign Hall on a permanent basis if they ‘achieve a certain league position, which is thought to be relatively low’.

READ NOW: Robbie Savage’s Premier League predictions features Chelsea win over Newcastle