Premier League side Newcastle United are reportedly ‘set to sell’ England international Kieran Trippier as they have ‘reached a transfer decision’.

The 33-year-old was one of Newcastle‘s first marquee signings following PIF’s takeover as he joined the Premier League club from Atletico Madrid in January 2022 for around £12m.

This deal was rightly viewed as a major coup and he has 25 goal involvements in his 92 appearances for Newcastle across all competitions.

Trippier was one of Newcastle’s standout performers as they surpassed expectations to qualify for the Champions League at the end of the 2022/23 campaign, but his form significantly declined last season.

It became evident during this year’s winter transfer window that Financial Fair Play issues were impacting Newcastle severely. This led to Trippier being linked with a move elsewhere and he looked likely to join Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich for a while.

This transfer did not end up happening, but Trippier is reportedly far more likely to leave Newcastle this summer.

According to a report from the Northern Echo, Newcastle have ‘reached a transfer decision’ and are ‘set to sell’ Trippier this summer.

READ: Premier League sack race… England-linked Howe favourite to be first manager to go



It is said that ‘there are currently no plans to enter into discussions over a new deal’, despite Trippier recently entering the final year of his contract.

The report gives three reasons why Trippier is ‘expected’ to leave this summer amid ‘strengthening interest’ from the Saudi Pro League.

‘Trippier’s inconsistent form from December onwards, allied to the development of Tino Livramento, who is now seen as the best long-term option at right-back, means the Magpies hierarchy are much keener to sell the 33-year-old this summer. ‘Trippier is one of Newcastle’s highest-paid players, meaning a sale during the current transfer window would have the double benefit of securing a sizeable fee for a player who is due to become a free agent in less than a year’s time while also creating a significant amount of room on the wage bill as the Magpies strive to remain compliant with the Premier League’s PSR rules.’

MORE NEWCASTLE COVERAGE ON F365…

👉 Man City offer academy pair to Newcastle in exchange for £100m De Bruyne replacement

👉 Who will be next Newcastle manager if Eddie Howe leaves for England?

👉 Newcastle chief Paul Mitchell decides on top choice to replace England-linked Eddie Howe

‘Bayern are not expected to rekindle their interest this summer, but Trippier is the subject of strengthening interest from at least two different clubs in Saudi Arabia. ‘The Saudi Arabian transfer window is now open, and more formal talks are expected to take place in the next couple of weeks as the Newcastle hierarchy look to engineer a departure.’

The report has also dropped a verdict on the prospect of Sean Longstaff, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson leaving Newcastle this summer.