Newcastle ‘send £55m bid’ to Premier League rivals as Magpies ‘push’ to sign winger

Anthony Elanga of Nottingham Forest battles for possession with Mohammed Kudus of West Ham

Newcastle United have submitted an improved offer to Nottingham Forest for Anthony Elanga, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Magpies had a £45m bid rejected last month, with Forest insisting the winger was not for sale.

However, reports suggest Nuno Espirito Santo’s side would consider a sale for around £60m, having signed Elanga from Manchester United for £12m in July 2023.

Elanga scored six goals and provided 11 assists in 38 Premier League appearances last season, helping Forest to a seventh-place finish and qualification for the Europa Conference League.

Newcastle, meanwhile, will return to the Champions League and remain an attractive destination this summer despite a frustrating start to the transfer window.

MEDIAWATCH: Newcastle blame Manchester United, makes Rashford U-turn and launch worst £125m ‘triple-swoop’ ever

They’ve failed to land several key targets so far, including Elanga, Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, and Joao Pedro — who has since joined Chelsea from Brighton.

It had been unclear whether Newcastle would return with an improved bid for Elanga or move on to other targets, but their intentions are now clear.

According to Romano, they have increased their offer by £10m, submitting a new £55m bid on Thursday.

Romano wrote on X: “Newcastle have sent £55m bid to Nottingham Forest for Anthony Elanga today. Negotiations underway with #NUFC now pushing to get it done.”

Elanga left Manchester United two years ago, and speaking to The Athletic last December, he said he was happy with his decision to leave in search of more regular football.

“I made the right decision, 100%,” the Swedish international said.

“I have not really spoken about this, but at the time at United, I was very young and I was coming into a team that was struggling.

“Yes, there was the thought that ‘I am playing for Manchester United’. But I also never felt as though I was improving. I was playing for the sake of playing when I did get the odd opportunity off the bench.

“Coming to Forest was so big for me, because suddenly I was regularly playing 90 minutes, while having the opportunity to improve.

“When I played, I felt like I had purpose; like I was playing and improving in the process. That was the biggest change for me.

“I feel as though I know the league inside-out now, because I have had the chance to learn.

“I have no regrets, because I am enjoying playing fantastic football with this team. We are in a really good place at the moment.”

