Newcastle United have been sent a warning about sacking Eddie Howe, while one of their players has ‘decides on his next move’.

The Magpies are enduring a difficult season as they have spent most of the campaign in the bottom half of the Premier League and have failed in every cup competition.

There could also be substantial upheaval at Newcastle this summer, with recent reports suggesting Howe could lose his job and he has the remainder of this season to save himself.

There may also be several notable player exits from St James’ Park this summer, with Sandro Tonali, Anthony Gordon and Bruno Guimaraes linked with moves elsewhere.

They could follow Kieran Trippier in leaving, with the veteran defender recently confirming that he will depart Newcastle on a free transfer this summer.

READ: Amorim? De Zerbi? Iraola? Who are the Newcastle manager contenders after Eddie Howe sack?



Now, a report from Football Insider claims Trippier has ‘decided on his next move’ with the England international ‘keen on a move abroad again’.

The report claims: ‘The departing 35-year-old is on the radar of several Premier League clubs who are keen to add further experience to their ranks, with the defender available on a free transfer.

‘However, sources have indicated that the veteran would prefer to take on a new challenge entirely, with clubs in both the MLS and the Saudi Pro League expected to open the door for him.’

Regarding Howe, former Premier League chief scout Mick Brown has warned Newcastle that they risk being in the same position as West Ham if they part ways with the head coach.

“Newcastle have to be careful what they wish for,” Brown told Football Insider.

READ MORE: Ten times managers should have resigned this season: Slot, Amorim, Howe



“We’ve spoken a few times about Eddie Howe because there have been doubts about him, fans haven’t been happy and it’s been a difficult season for them. But there are reasons for that which go well beyond the manager and his decisions.

“Even if somebody comes up who they think could be a good option, you have to weigh it up against everything Howe has done since he’s come in.

“Look at what’s happened to West Ham after they let David Moyes go, they thought they could go and get somebody better and play better football.

“Then, they lost some important players, the new managers didn’t do as well as they hoped, and now they’re at risk of getting relegated.

“Newcastle could lose some key players this summer, but with Eddie Howe, they’ve got somebody stable who you know is going to get the best out of what he’s got.

“To throw that away and go and get a new manager, who you don’t know whether they’re going to be a success, is a big gamble and one they should avoid.”

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