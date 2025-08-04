Newcastle have given Benjamin Sesko a deadline to make his transfer decision and Manchester United will not be making a bid in the meantime.

The Magpies have had a bid worth €80m rejected by RB Leipzig for Sesko as the Bundesliga club were not happy with the structure of the deal despite the Magpies reaching their valuation.

Sky Germany reporter Philipp Hinze claimed on Monday that Manchester United are prepared to ‘match’ the €80m asking price and Leipzig ‘would welcome a possible bidding war’.

Hinze wrote on X: ‘Further talks regarding Benjamin Sesko took place last night and have been continuing since this morning. Sesko’s agents are still in Leipzig. Negotiations are ongoing. As reported: Manchester United are ready to match Newcastle’s offer.

‘Everything depends on Sesko. A top situation for Leipzig, who would welcome a possible bidding war. Newcastle’s offer was attractive for Leipzig – but the payment structure would need to be adjusted.’

But any move depends on Sesko’s decision and Bild claimed later on Monday that the Slovenian has ‘told both clubs he only wants to join them’.

Newcastle are said to want clarity ‘quickly’ and the report claimed they have set a ‘short deadline’ for the potential transfer, with talkSPORT now providing further information on that ultimatum.

‘Newcastle expect an answer from Benjamin Sesko as to whether he wants to join them within 48 hours, talkSPORT understands.’

Bild state that United will only make an offer if/when Sesko rejects Newcastle and ‘commits’ to the Red Devils, with the striker said to be ‘slightly favouring’ a move to Old Trafford.

Ruben Amorim wants to add a new striker to his ranks after the far from convincing displays of Rasmus Hojlund, who could yet be used as a makeweight in the Sesko deal despite insisting he wants to remain at United.

Football finance expert Stefan Borson claims United are setting themselves up for “disaster” by signing Sesko, who could be another expensive “failed forward” in a long line of them in recent years.

Speaking to Football Insider, Borson said: “As with all of these deals, if it works, it’s a bargain, right?

“It’s £69million for a 22-year-old striker. If it works, he’s worth three times that by the time you’ve had 10 years of a top striker.

“If it fails, then they’ve got another disaster on their hands because we know that they’ve got a whole succession of failed forwards that they bought over the last few years, so it’s very difficult for United to know one way or the other.

“They have got to be able to sort of lay their bets and hope, and Sesko will fall into that category.”