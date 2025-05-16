Newcastle United Alan Shearer thinks the Magpies should rival Arsenal for Real Madrid winger Rodrygo if he becomes available this summer.

The Magpies are having another excellent season with Eddie Howe’s side currently third in the Premier League as they head into the final two matches of the season.

Newcastle need four points to make sure of Champions League football next season but realistically three points should be enough because of their far superior goal difference over Aston Villa and Nottingham Forest.

The Geordies have already tasted success this season with their League Cup final win over Liverpool, which gave them their first domestic trophy in 70 years.

And now Howe and the Newcastle recruitment team will be looking to find players who they can bring in to take them to the next level again next season.

If they can keep key players like Bruno Guimaraes, Anthony Gordon and Alexander Isak in the summer then Newcastle could push further up the Premier League with a few top signings.

Rodrygo is one player who could be available in the summer with the Brazil international frustrated at his playing time this season under Carlo Ancelotti.

Real Madrid could now sell Rodrygo for around £85m in the summer with reports that Arsenal recently made a shock ‘enquiry’ for the Brazilian earlier this month.

And Shearer reckons Newcastle could be one of the “two or three” Premier League clubs who attempt to bring him to England in the summer.

Shearer told Betfair: “I think that Rodrygo would do very well in the Premier League – he’s an excellent player.

“I heard one or two things that maybe last year one or two English clubs were chasing him.

“If that is the case, that he’s not happy at Real Madrid, then there won’t be a shortage of offers for him to come and play in the Premier League. I think that there would be two or three clubs who would try and get him.

“I would possibly say Newcastle could be one of those clubs, but that all depends on whether or not he could do it in the Premier League. Could he do it for Newcastle? Yeah, absolutely.

“That all depends on the finances and the deal that’s there. I wouldn’t put it past them to have a look and whether that would work or not.”

And Shearer is hoping that compatriot Guimaraes could put in a word for Newcastle if the Geordies end up attempting to sign the Real Madrid star in the summer.

Shearer added: “I don’t know his personal situation, but I’m pretty sure that there would be two or three clubs chasing him.

“Bruno Guimaraes would know him very well and if it were to be the case, I’m sure that he would speak to him.”