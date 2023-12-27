Newcastle: Shearer tells ‘concerned’ Howe to sign ex-Man Utd star as two transfer ‘priorities’ emerge

Newcastle United legend Alan Shearer has encouraged his former club to sign a goalkeeper and striker during the upcoming January transfer window.

The Magpies have lost eight of their last 12 games across all competitions and the pressure is mounting on Eddie Howe, who is the fourth favourite to be the next Premier League manager sacked.

Newcastle are currently without first-choice goalkeeper Nick Pope, who has been ruled out for a few months with a serious shoulder injury.

Backup goalkeeper Martin Dubravka has been drafted in to replace Pope. At the start of this month, Howe – who is “concerned” about Newcastle’s ongoing slump – was insistent that the former Manchester United loanee is good enough to replace the England international.

“We really believe in Martin and I’ve always had that high opinion of him,” Howe told reporters.

“Yes, we brought in Nick – we wanted to build competition for places, we wanted to build a squad that we felt could really carry us to great success – but Martin is a high-class goalkeeper.

“He’s a brilliant shot-stopper himself, he’s very good with his feet and his distribution, so no hesitation about bringing Martin into the team and I hope he does really well.”

Newcastle have been linked with former Man Utd goalkeeper David De Gea of late and he is reportedly open to signing for the Premier League side.

The Spain international has been without a club since leaving Man Utd in the summer upon the expiry of his contract. He has been linked with several European clubs and Saudi Pro League outfits but he is yet to find a new home.

Shearer reckons De Gea would be an ideal signing but he also wants his former club to sign a new centre-forward.

“I would agree goalkeeper and centre forward would be the two main priorities for me,” Shearer said on BBC Radio 5 Live.

“But good luck trying to find a good centre forward that you can bring in for a decent amount of money.”

When asked whether he would sign De Gea for Newcastle, Shearer answered: “Yeah, I would.

“I think Newcastle need a goalkeeper, and De Gea is out there. I know the salary would be huge but they wouldn’t have to pay a fee for him.”

Fellow pundit Jamie Redknapp recently argued that De Gea “would be an upgrade” on Dubravka.

“I would say that bringing in David de Gea for Martin Dubravka would be an upgrade after what he did at Manchester United,” Redknapp said.

He added: “It’s a nasty injury, and so when you’ve got a goalkeeper of that quality I would do it and not wait as others might move ahead of you. I’m surprised someone hasn’t taken him already to be honest.”