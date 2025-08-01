Newcastle have been told they could be ‘better off’ after a swap deal with Liverpool for Alexander Isak.

Isak announced his desire to seek pastures new last week, with Liverpool thought to be getting their ducks in a row ahead of a formal bid for the Sweden international, who only has eyes for a move to Anfield.

Newcastle have maintained Isak is not for sale, with the Public Investment Fund (PIF) ‘blocking’ his exit this summer, in reports at odds with Florian Plettenberg’s claim that ‘talks are progressing well’.

Plettenberg wrote on X: Talks between Newcastle and Liverpool over Alexander #Isak are progressing well. The player’s camp are very positive about the situation. Isak is hopeful that an agreement between the clubs can be reached. A record bid will be needed. #LFC A verbal agreement in principle over a contract running until 2031 has been reached with Liverpool, as reported yesterday. @SkySportDE’.

What we do know for sure is that Isak is currently training alone at former club Real Sociedad while his Newcastle teammates are on tour.

And one Premier League recruitment source insists Isak, like any other footballer, ‘will not refuse to play’ for his current club if a transfer isn’t forthcoming.

They said: “This sort of thing happens all the time.

“It is more pronounced here because it is playing out in public but nothing is irreparable and no footballer will refuse to play for his club after 1 September.

“I think Newcastle have that in their mind here.”

Liverpool are currently seeking buyers for a number of their players to fund a bid for Isak, with Darwin Nunez among their unwanted cast.

And former Newcastle defender Stuart Pearce reckons the mercurial striker would be a good option for Eddie Howe in a swap deal for Isak.

He told ChronicleLive: “The title is over if Liverpool get Isak, yes.

“They’ve ended up investing in what they’ve got and bring him and his goals through the door to add to [Mohamed] Salah would be incredible.

“I think if a deal does get hashed with Newcastle. I think maybe [Darwin] Nunez going in the opposite direction to Newcastle might be the way that make Newcastle better off.

“In my opinion, Nunez might be the one full of energy. He might just be the one that the new Newcastle fans take to. He creates chances for himself, for sure. He’s just been a little bit wasteful over time. If he gets that right, all of a sudden he’ll be a very effective replacement for Isak.”

Pearce continued: “So if I was Newcastle, I would say, look, if at the end of the day we’re going to lose Isak, send Nunez to us and then we’ll have a bash with him.

“You’ve played at Newcastle, they just love their own players up there, especially the forwards, don’t they? You know, I can see, you’ve seen Nunez, he goes in, he misses a chance, he misses another one, but he keeps going.

“He’s unshakable in that respect. And you think that’s a great trait to have as a striker. It’s the ones that pull their neck in and don’t get into missing chances. So I think I could see him playing for Newcastle, I really could, if they needed a replacement.”