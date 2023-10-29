Newcastle consider shock move for iconic Real Madrid star; Man Utd, Man City, Chelsea all interested

Newcastle are reportedly one of several Premier League clubs chasing iconic Real Madrid midfielder Toni Kroos, whose contract is set to expire at the end of the season.

The Magpies have been rocked by the news that Sandro Tonali will be banned from football for 10 months after being found guilty of gambling breaches, and Eddie Howe is keen to bring in a new midfielder to replace him.

There have been a multitude of names linked with Newcastle recently. Out-of-favour Manchester City star Kalvin Phillips is one option who could potentially be signed on loan in January.

Al Hilal midfielder Ruben Neves is another potential loan option. The Saudi club, like Newcastle, are owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, which could make a deal easier to thrash out.

It now seems, however, that Howe has identified Kroos as a target, but the Magpies won’t be the only Premier League team in the race for his signature.

As mentioned, Kroos’ contract with Real Madrid is set to expire at the end of this season. This means that foreign clubs will be able to open pre-contract talks over a free transfer from January 1.

One of his potential suitors could, however, make a bid for the experienced midfielder in the winter window to try and beat the competition.

According to a report from The Daily Star, Kroos has been ‘offered’ to several Premier League clubs as the 33-year-old eyes one last challenge in European football.

“Real Madrid star Toni Kroos is being offered to the Premier League elite. The five-time Champions League winner is no longer a regular pick for the Spanish giants. Six of his 12 appearances this season have come from the bench,” the report states.

“With his current Real Madrid contract entering its final eight months, Kroos is available for a move – and keen to look elsewhere to bring the curtain down on his glittering career.

“Both Manchester clubs, Newcastle and Chelsea are among those in and around the top half of the table aware of the situation surrounding the German central midfielder, who turns 34 in January.”

Kroos has a huge amount of experience at the highest level after spending seven years at Bayern Munich, before joining Real Madrid in 2014.

He has won 18 major trophies throughout his career, including four Champions Leagues. He could be exactly the kind of player Newcastle need to help take them to the next level.

With that in mind, it will be interesting to see if Newcastle make an offer for Kroos in January. If not, they could still try and sign him on a free transfer at the end of the campaign.

