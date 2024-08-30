Newcastle shot down by Prem rivals wanting ‘significantly more’ than £35m with ‘all approaches’ turned away

Nottingham Forest are reportedly ‘rejecting all approaches’ from Newcastle for Anthony Elanga, after it was stated that ‘significantly more’ than the £35million it was immediately suggested would be accepted.

The Magpies have moved sharply in their pursuit of Elanga. Before deadline day, their interest had gone dormant, but they have suddenly moved towards a late swoop.

Indeed, it was stated a deal was ‘progressing quickly’ and ‘likely to be completed’ before the window closed. It was also suggested that £35million would be enough to convince Forest to let Elanga leave.

However, according to the Mail, it would take ‘significantly more’ than that to snare the winger, who was directly involved in 14 Premier League goals last term.

It is not clear if Newcastle have lodged a bid for Elanga, but Forest’s stance is now evident.

Indeed, transfer insider Fabrizio Romano has stated that the Midlanders are ‘rejecting all approaches from Newcastle’ for him.

As such, it does not seem to matter how much money they are willing to pay, Elanga will not be leaving Forest before the window closes.

Whether or not Newcastle look at another winger before that remains to be seen. Miguel Almiron is still in the squad, so if he was to stay, while attempts from some clubs to sign him have been made, the Magpies would not be down on numbers.

It seems Almiron is likely to stay, with reports having stated that an inbound transfer would depend on whether he left the club.

As such, there might well be no movement out wide at Newcastle at the back end of the summer. If that is the case, there’ll have been just three players bought at St James’ Park in the window, along with two free transfer signings.

