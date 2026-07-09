Newcastle signal Guimaraes will join Arsenal for stunning new fee after signing announced and another nearly agreed

The signs from multiple sources now point to Newcastle selling Bruno Guimaraes to Arsenal for a compromised fee.

Guimaraes, 28, has informed Newcastle of his desire to leave the club and join Premier League champions Arsenal. The Magpies captain thus far isn’t agitating for a move or causing chaos behind the scenes, though his desire is clear and has been communicated to the club.

Mikel Arteta is leading Arsenal’s charge for Guimaraes, and a verbal offer via intermediaries worth £55m has already been turned down.

Agents of Guimaraes have proposed a £65m switch to Newcastle, though Eddie Howe’s side made it clear they want more.

Since then, Fabrizio Romano has confirmed Newcastle value Guimaraes at £90m, though Arsenal are unwilling to go that high.

Instead, the Daily Mail’s Craig Hope – who specialises in covering Newcastle – claims the magic number that could seal this deal is £75m.

Taking to X, he wrote: ‘Bruno Guimaraes tells Newcastle he wants to join Arsenal – but club will only engage if contacted by PL champions.

‘Sources say second verbal offer has now been discussed but NUFC astonished no call from Arsenal. Sources claim £75m could see progress.’

And in a clear indication Newcastle are opening the doors to Guimaraes’ sale, they’ve just announced the arrival of one midfielder and are closing in on an agreement to sign a second.

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Newcastle sign Sean Steur, near Johan Manzambi agreement

Via their official website, Newcastle confirmed the capture of 18-year-old Ajax midfielder, Sean Steur, who has arrived to the tune of £23m, per the BBC.

A club statement read: ‘Newcastle United are delighted to announce the signing of young Dutch midfielder Sean Steur from Ajax.’

With Sandro Tonali sold to Tottenham for £100m (£92.5m plus £7.5m in add-ons), two midfielders must arrive if Guimaraes is to leave.

And according to Sky Sports reporter, Keith Downie, Newcastle are closing in on the big-money signing of Johan Manzambi from Bundesliga side Freiburg.

He wrote on X: ‘Newcastle United are close to an agreement with Freiburg for midfielder Johan Manzambi — but there is still a little bit of work to do to agree the full fee.

‘The German club value the Swiss international at £51m (€60m). Significant progress has been made in the last 24 hours and there is hope a deal can be struck.

‘The player also needs to decide his destination, with other clubs interested in his services. There is caution after what happened with with Victor Munoz.’

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As mentioned, Newcastle are wary of counting their eggs before they hatch after being burned by Munoz, who when looking on course to join Newcastle earlier this summer, was snapped up by Liverpool.

Nevertheless, with Steur in the building and Manzambi trending towards St. James’ Park, the signs certainly suggest Newcastle are gearing up to sell Guimaraes.