Newcastle sixth epitomises crazy Prem season but Leeds win can be turning point for Howe

Have Newcastle United merely papered over the cracks with their late win over Leeds United? Or is there genuine hope of making something out of the fakest and weirdest Premier League season ever?

Only seven points separate Brentford (!) in fifth and Bournemouth all the way down in 15th, so it’s important not to read too much into the seasons of any team located in or between those positions. Yet it does create a different outlook when you look at the table and see you are sixth, especially when you were 11th a couple of weeks ago.

Newcastle have now won three on the spin and are two points above arch-rivals Sunderland, which is a nice added boost on a night they were hammered 3-0 by Brentford.

Now only the Bees, Liverpool, Aston Villa, Manchester City and Arsenal are above them in the table. Does that technically mean Newcastle are enjoying the sixth-best season in the Premier League? Maybe so. But it certainly hasn’t felt that way, and Wednesday’s win over Leeds doesn’t change that.

So many of the issues we’ve seen under Eddie Howe were exploited by the Whites, who went to St James’ Park unbeaten in seven and were leading in injury time.

It wasn’t a capitulation on Leeds’ behalf, but just a case of pressure proving too much and a bit of luck going against them.

Brenden Aaronson was the hero for the visitors with two goals, including the opener and the go-ahead strike with 11 minutes left, but he cost his team in the end by giving away a late penalty that Bruno Guimaraes dispatched.

Then, in the 12th minute of injury time, clutch Harvey Barnes popped up with a goal that Lucas Perri really ought to have saved.

The latest Premier League winning goal since 2006 has propelled Newcastle all the way up to sixth and to within a mere two points of Liverpool in fourth.

It really does speak volumes about how mental this Premier League season has been. There are fake league positions all over the place. Brentford in fifth is just…what? Really? Newcastle in sixth could be the most bizarre of the lot, as so many of their fans have been crying out for Eddie Howe to get sacked, complaining about the performances, the players not playing for the manager anymore, and embarrassing away form in 2025.

So many of Newcastle’s wins have seemingly papered over the cracks of a shambolic season for a dysfunctional team. That feels like the case again here, but if these crack-covering victories keep on coming, the Magpies will create some daylight between themselves and the teams underneath them, who are not just in touching distance of one another, but chopping and changing positions like never before.

So, why can’t this result be a turning point for Newcastle? New year, new me, and all that. Inconsistent teams seem to experience a ‘turning point’ five times every season, but there’s nothing like a last-gasp winner to turn the tide.

They haven’t lost at home since September 28 against Arsenal, and that run includes a win over Manchester City and two draws against Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

There are still plenty of problems to address, but as long as Newcastle keep improving on the road and beat who they should beat at St James’ Park, anything is possible.

