According to reports, Real Madrid star Ferland Mendy has made it clear that he has ‘no intention’ of joining Newcastle United this summer.

The nine-cap France international previously had a spell in Ligue Un with Lyon but he has been with Real Madrid since 2019. They paid around £42m to sign him.

Mendy has made over 150 appearances for Real Madrid over the past couple of seasons and started in both legs against Manchester City in the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

It has been suggested that Mendy could be on the move in the summer as Real Madrid are pushing to sign Canada international Alphonso Davies from Bundesliga giants Bayern Munich.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mendy’s “future is still open” but he “could be sold” before next season.

“One story I’ve spoken about a lot here is the one involving Alphonso Davies. While there’s no update to speak of on his future yet, there have been stories involving Ferland Mendy possibly leaving Real Madrid that I thought I’d clarify,” Romano said in his daily briefing column.

“L’Equipe have linked Mendy with the likes of Manchester United, Liverpool and Arsenal, but my understanding is that his future is still open – he could be sold or he could even sign a contract extension.

“Still, Real Madrid can’t enter the new season with Mendy, Fran Garcia and also Davies. So obviously, if they sign Davies it is because a left-back has to leave. Let’s see if it’s Mendy or not. Real Madrid would only sign Davies now if they sell a left-back.”

Mendy rejects Newcastle

Caught Offside has kindly picked up the paywalled report from L’Equipe. According to the outlet, the French publication claims ‘Liverpool and Arsenal have been in touch with Mendy’s representatives to find out if the left back would be interested in a summer move’.

READ MORE: Sporting CP stars reassigned after Amorim joins Liverpool… Salah successor, Arsenal land priority target



They could face competition from Man Utd and Man City as they are ‘keeping an eye’ on the player’s situation heading into the summer.

Regarding Newcastle‘s interest in Mendy, the report adds: ‘Newcastle were reportedly among the Premier League clubs interested in the left back, but it’s claimed Mendy won’t sign for the Magpies as he wants to join a more illustrious club.

‘Madrid have yet to set their asking price for Mendy who has made 32 appearances in all competitions.’

Newcastle’s transfer plans are being impacted by their financial fair play issues and they may have to sell before they can buy in the summer.

Earlier this year, Newcastle United chief executive Darren Eales admitted: “It’s difficult to hypothesise, but if we’re offered £1billion for one of those players, then no one could argue against that making sense.

“Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club. It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players.”

READ MORE: Why Liverpool, Manchester United and co are slowly turning away from obvious Premier League talent

