Newcastle have Solanke enquiry rebuffed by Bournemouth as Tottenham circle

Newcastle have reportedly enquired about the transfer of Dominic Solanke in January and have been told he’s not for sale by Bournemouth.

Solanke has been in excellent form for the Cherries this season, scoring 11 Premier League goals, and has attracted the attention of a number of admirers.

Arsenal have been linked as Mikel Arteta looks to add more firepower to his ailing attack, while the Daily Mail claim Tottenham are ‘keeping a close eye’ on the 26-year-old.

Spurs ‘have been watching Solanke throughout the season, with scouts to continue monitoring him into the New Year – ahead of a potential summer move’.

The Chelsea academy graduate signed for Bournemouth from Liverpool for £19m five years ago, and they would stand to make a significant profit, even though Jurgen Klopp’s side would receive 20 per cent of any sale due to a clause in his contract.

But the Telegraph claim they’ve rebuffed an ‘enquiry’ from Newcastle, with manager Andoni Iraola ‘reluctant to let any of his strikers go as Dango Ouattara and Antoine Semenyo are at the Africa Cup of Nations’.

Eddie Howe is a ‘long-standing admirer’ of Solanke, who was signed by the now Newcastle boss while he was in charge of Bournemouth.

Solanke has drawn great praise for his performances this season, with Ian Wright one of his biggest fans.

“He can do everything,” Wright told Premier League Productions. “Now what he has done is added those goals to his game. He is in those positions where he can now take his chances.

“I am really pleased for him because he is somebody that everybody laughed at. ‘This isn’t great and he is going backwards’.

“There were a lot of people laughing that he didn’t make it after he left Chelsea, massive noise that he is going to be the next one, then he went to Liverpool and it didn’t quite work out.

“He has taken his time at Bournemouth to get where he is. He never stops working – now we are seeing his numbers go up. Perfect.”

On who is player of the season is, Wright added: “I have gone for Dominic Solanke and it’s because of his journey and what he has done.

“He has gone the hard way around to get to where he is now. He is showing people what he is capable of. A proper all-round centre-forward.”

READ MORE: Arsenal must learn from Pochettino mistake by taking chance to correct Haaland, Salah imbalance