Newcastle ‘speed up’ their ‘advance’ for Mourinho as Howe ‘does not meet PIF expectations’

Newcastle United are speeding up their efforts to bring Jose Mourinho to St James’ Park with Eddie Howe under pressure, according to reports.

The Magpies have lost four Premier League matches in a row and have slipped down to tenth place in the Premier League with late goals from Kevin de Bruyne and Oscar Bobb giving Manchester City a 3-2 victory over St James’ Park in their last match.

That has seen the pressure build on Eddie Howe, who has had to deal with a horrific injury list this season, although the majority of Newcastle supporters still seem behind Howe.

The former Bournemouth manager guided Newcastle to a Premier League top-four finish last season, which saw the Magpies qualify for the Champions League, while they also reached a League Cup final.

However, it seems the pressure is coming from their Saudi Arabian investors PIF with French publication Le10Sport insisting that Howe’s job is under pressure.

They insist former Manchester United and Tottenham boss Mourinho, who was sacked by Roma a week ago, is unlikely to ‘remain without a position for very long’ as Newcastle are taking interest in the 60-year-old.

The report adds that a move to Saudi Arabia ‘does not seem to tempt’ Mourinho with Al-Shabab putting a ‘pharaonic offer’ on the table for the Portuguese coach.

It is understood that he is ‘waiting for other opportunities’ instead ‘especially in Europe’ with Newcastle ready to ‘speed up the file’ now the ex-Roma boss has become available.

Howe ‘does not meet the expectations of the Saudi investors who took over the club in 2021′ and the Newcastle boss’ future on Tyneside ‘could quickly be resolved’ as the Magpies ‘advance their pawns’ for Mourinho.

But The Athletic’s Chris Waugh has suggested Newcastle are planning for next season with Howe in charge and a lot of players could depart.

When asked if there will be as many as ten changes to the squad in the summer, Waugh said: “The expectation is that there will be a significant overhaul this summer, yes. At least one key player is likely to leave, but then funds will be reinvested into the squad, and there will be greater PSR headroom to do so.

“With six deals set to expire — most of Loris Karius, Mark Gillespie, Matt Ritchie, Paul Dummett, Emil Krafth and Jamaal Lascelles are likely to leave — then fringe players can potentially be upgraded as well.

“Howe is keen not to upset the balance and harmony within his squad, so the player pool will not be entirely transformed. But the ‘next phase of development’, as you put it Alan, is expected to commence, even if it may take place over several windows.”