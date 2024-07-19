Newcastle will spend a ‘fortune’ soon on ‘formal bid’ for attacker to ‘end Barcelona’s money problems’

Newcastle United will make a formal offer soon for Barcelona winger Raphinha with the Catalan side under pressure to sell, according to reports.

The Geordies have already made four signings this summer with Lewis Hall, Lloyd Kelly, John Ruddy and Odysseas Vlachodimos all arriving in the first month of the transfer window.

Newcastle have also seen Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh depart for Nottingham Forest and Brighton respectively but their next incoming may not be far away.

It is believed that Eddie Howe and the Newcastle recruitment department are looking for a new attacker this summer too with former Leeds United star Raphinha continuing to be linked with a move for St James’ Park.

There have been a number of reports insisting that Barcelona may choose to sacrifice Raphinha – who has also attracted interest from Arsenal – as they look to bring in some fresh faces over the summer.

Reports in Spain claim Barcelona could be forced to sell some of their players this summer and that Newcastle’s attempts to sign the Brazilian could ‘end Barca’s money problems’.

It is understood that Newcastle are willing to ‘pay a fortune for a player who is completely dispensable’ to Hansi Flick despite Raphinha’s decent record of 15 goal contributions in 28 La Liga matches last term.

Bringing in cash from sales is ‘proving to be much more complicated than expected, due to the refusal of some of the discards to pack their bags, and the lack of firm offers’.

And Newcastle ‘can become an important ally’ as they have ‘not forgotten’ about Raphinha with Barcelona ‘already making it clear’ that the former Leeds winger can leave.

Barcelona will not settle for less than 60 million euros’, which is the price they paid Leeds for his services two years ago, and the Magpies could now save the day.

Raphinha ‘has always insisted that he wants to fulfil his contract’ at Barcelona but ‘may now end up changing his mind and considering the possibility of starting a new adventure in his career’.

The report adds that Newcastle ‘cannot promise him that they will fight for titles, nor will they compete for the Champions League. But they do guarantee Raphinha that he will be an undisputed starter, and that he will receive a really high salary.’

Barcelona president Joan Laporta and Flick ‘were beginning to get desperate and suspected that they would eventually have to keep’ but the Magpies ‘will submit a formal offer soon’.