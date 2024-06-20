Newcastle star admits he’d ‘love’ England teammate to join club this summer

Newcastle and England winger Anthony Gordon has heaped praise on Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi and admits he would love to see him move to St James’ Park this summer.

Guehi, 23, started England’s Euro 2024 opening day win over Serbia on Sunday, and is expected to keep his place in the second game against Denmark on Thursday.

He has benefitted from an injury to Harry Maguire which has kept the Manchester United defender out of the squad altogether, but Gordon, who started on the bench at the weekend, says he has been impressed with Guehi’s displays.

“He’s top, he’s such a good player and I was glad the nation got to see him shine on that stage because he’s such a lovely guy and he deserves what’s coming to him,” Gordon told Talksport.

“I thought he was unbelievable in that game [vs Serbia] considering his height compared to the strikers they had on.

“He won every header, he was aggressive, intercepting loads and his main strength is composure on the ball, he’s like a midfielder.

“So him and [John Stones] at the back, it’s a great partnership to control a game.”

Guehi has been linked with a move away from Palace this summer, alongside teammates Michael Olise and Eberechi Eze. The club are determined to keep him, but with his contract expiring in 2026, they are in a vulnerable position.

Newcastle, although more heavily linked with Olise, are credited with an interest in Guehi too, and Gordon says he would “love” to reunite with him next season on Tyneside.

“I haven’t actually seen the Newcastle links, but it goes without saying I’d absolutely love him to come because he’s a top player and he’d make us a better team.”

Palace enjoyed a strong end to the season, beating Gordon’s Newcastle, Liverpool, Manchester United and Aston Villa to finish 10th in the Premier League.

Oliver Glasner, who replaced Roy Hodgson as manager during the campaign, spoke last month about keeping Guehi.

“Nothing is 100 per cent but he’s under contract, he [Guehi] is a good player, he’s our captain, so I’m very positive and confident that he plays for Crystal Palace,” Glasner said.

Newcastle face a difficult summer themselves, with Profit and Sustainability Rules hanging over them, as well as the fact they missed out in European qualification despite finishing seventh, after Manchester United won the FA Cup, beating Manchester City at Wembley.

