Anthony Gordon has hit out at Bayern legend Karl-Heinz Rummenigge over his “stupid” comments about new Newcastle United striker Nick Woltemade.

Speaking this week, Bayern board member Rummenigge called Newcastle “idiots” for paying £65million to sign Woltemade from Stuttgart.

“I can only congratulate them in Stuttgart for finding, so to speak, an idiot who would pay that much money, because we certainly wouldn’t have done that,” he said in an interview with Blickpunkt Sport.

Woltemade has scored three goals in his first four Newcastle matches, including one in their Champions League win over Union Saint-Gilloise on Wednesday.

His new teammate, Gordon, was not impressed with Rummenigge’s comments and questioned why he was discussing a player who doesn’t play for his club.

“I don’t know why you’d comment on a player who is not at your club,” said Gordon.

“It’s a bit stupid to be honest, especially when the player has started really well.

“Had he started really poorly then you make that comment, but he’s scored three goals in four games, so it was a bit of a weird comment.”

MORE ON NEWCASTLE ON F365

⚫ ‘Harsh words’ from Eddie Howe ‘electrify’ Newcastle star to ‘kickstart’ stuttering season

⚪ Newcastle United star given injury timeline after ‘not looking good’ assessment

⚫ Premier League winners and losers: Arsenal, Amorim, Palace, Forest, Sunderland, Maresca, Buendia

Gordon is lining up with Woltemade following Alexander Isak’s move to Liverpool.

Asked what it’s like playing with Woltemade, Gordon replied: “They’re two completely different players [Woltemade and Isak] so it’s going to take us time to get used to his style of play.

“I think it’s the first time the front three have all started together, so I think people need to give us time to gel and get to know each other’s games.

“I thought Nick was top (against USG) to be honest, the way he held the ball up under constant pressure. His hold up play, his link-up play, he’s a pleasure to play with.”

After the win in Belgium, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe commented on Rummenigge’s comments himself.

“I don’t see that being a big motivator for Nick,” he said.

“I think, again, people will always discuss transfer fees and all the things that go into a transfer.

“I think for a player, it’s all about just trying to commit to what you’re being asked to do and doing your best.

“He’s seemed very good in that respect off the pitch. He’s not seemed too unsettled, he’s just come in from another country and just trains every day with very little fuss.

“But he wants to improve and wants to help the team. I think as long as he has those qualities, he’ll do very well here.”

Newcastle face Nottingham Forest in the Premier League this weekend as they search for only their second top-flight win of the campaign.

The Magpies are currently 15th in the Premier League with six points from a possible 18, while Forest are 17th with five points.

READ NEXT: Amorim leads sack race with Ange second after West Ham bin Graham Potter