Newcastle United star Bruno Guimaraes has revealed which two clubs he would join after there was reportedly a “meeting” with Manchester United.

Guimaraes and other valuable assets at Newcastle have been heavily linked with potential exits from St James’ Park in recent weeks.

The Magpies have reportedly made it clear that two of their best assets can be sold this summer if their terms are met, while Guimaraes has attracted interest from Man Utd and other clubs.

Guimaraes is yet to comment on reports linking him with a move to another Premier League club, but he has revealed his intention to sign for one of two Brazilian clubs before he retires.

“Vasco gave me this one [shirt]. A gift,” Guimaraes said in an interview when asked why he has a Vasco da Gama shirt at his home.

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And when asked whether he would want to play for Vasco in the future, he added: “Ah, man, I really want to. If I come back to Brazil, it’s either Athletico or Vasco, man.”

Last year, Guimaraes admitted that it is his “father’s dream” to play for Vasco before he retires.

“I also wanted to fulfil my father’s dream of playing for Vasco,” Guimaraes admitted.

“My whole family is Basque. I grew up in São Januário, I was always a Vasco fan, but Athletico Paranaense trained me, so I have eternal gratitude for the club.

“I have a huge gratitude to Athletico, which is a team that I support nowadays too. I think about going back one day, I definitely want to finish my career in Brazil, but I haven’t planned a date or year. I have, I don’t know, 10, 12 years ahead of me.

“Athletico-PR trained me, so I have eternal gratitude for the club. I left there as an idol, so it’s something I think about a lot in the future.”

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Earlier this month, Fabrizio Romano revealed that there had been a “meeting” between Man Utd and Guimaraes’ representatives, but there is “still a long way to go”.

“What I can confirm is that yes, a meeting took place in recent weeks,” Romano said on his YouTube channel.

“It already took place a few weeks ago between the agents of Bruno Guimaraes and Manchester United. It’s true, the information from Brazil.

“A meeting took place and Manchester United maintain a very good relationship with the agency. Bruno is represented by one of the biggest agencies in the world, so it’s normal to have meetings with top agents for top clubs. That’s absolutely normal.

“Then, from that meeting and reaching an agreement on personal terms, meeting and go to sign the player in the summer, there is still a long way to go.”

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