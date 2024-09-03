Newcastle star in ‘terminate contract talks’ after receiving ‘offer’; PIF tipped to green light three exits

According to reports, England international Kieran Trippier is ‘in talks’ with Newcastle United over having his ‘contract terminated’.

The 33-year-old was one of Newcastle‘s first marquee signings following PIF’s takeover as he joined the Premier League outfit during the 2022 January transfer window.

Trippier has made just short of 100 appearances for Newcastle over the past couple of seasons as he’s played an important role in their rise under Eddie Howe.

The experienced defender’s form dipped slightly last season and he was heavily linked with a move elsewhere during the summer transfer window.

Trippier has only made one substitute appearance in the Premier League this season as head coach Howe has preferred Tino Livramento.

A report from Caught Offside claims Trippier is ‘in talks’ with Newcastle over ‘terminating his contract’ as clubs in Turkey and Saudi Pro League are interested in him.

The report reveals.

‘Trippier had chances to leave Newcastle during the summer, and CaughtOffside understands there is still plenty of interest in him from clubs in Europe and elsewhere. ‘Turkish club Eyupspor have offered Trippier a 1+1 year contract if he leaves Newcastle. Sources also suggest that if Trippier departs from Newcastle, he could receive offers from clubs in the Saudi Pro League. ‘Al Nassr and Al Ahli could be two possible destinations for Trippier, though they have not yet made formal offers for the former England international, who recently announced his retirement from representing his country. ‘The 33-year-old is pushing to still receive the rest of his remaining Newcastle salary even if he does leave the club, and it remains to be seen what the outcome of these talks will be. ‘Fenerbahce and Besiktas could also be clubs to watch in the race for Trippier’s signature.’

Journalist Chris Waugh meanwhile claims Odysseas Vlachodimos, Isaac Hayden and Garang Kuol could leave Newcastle soon.

“There is a chance each will depart on loan, and all are available, but there is a possibility none of them do,” Waugh said.

“With Vlachodimos and Hayden, their wages are an issue, so Newcastle would likely need to come to an agreement with any club taking them and probably subsidise most of their pay packets.

“With Kuol, it is curious he is yet to earn a loan move, but Mitchell’s late arrival cannot have helped, and Newcastle did not secure temporary moves for any of their young players until the final week of the UK window. Kuol is 19 years old and not close to playing for Newcastle’s first team, so he requires a loan to aid his development.”