Newcastle star Dan Burn heaps praise on ‘amazing’ Liverpool player; tells Klopp to change his position

Newcastle United defender Dan Burn has heaped praise on Trent Alexander-Arnold in a recent interview, describing the Liverpool star as “amazing.”

Alexander-Arnold put in a fantastic performance in the Red’s 4-3 victory over Fulham on Sunday, scoring a stunning late goal to secure all three points for his team.

The England international was unlucky not to have scored a brace after his 20th-minute free-kick ricocheted off the post into Bernd Leno and into the Fulham net for an own goal.

This came after Alexander-Arnold secured a valuable point against Manchester City in Liverpool’s previous Premier League fixture with an 80th-minute strike.

Alexander-Arnold has made 17 appearances in all competitions so far this season, scoring two goals and making four assists in the process.

Speaking to The Monday Night Club, Burn heaped praise on the versatile Liverpool player, describing him as “amazing” when playing in his “hybrid role” for club and country.

Alexander-Arnold generally starts as a right-back for Liverpool, but often drifts inside and finds himself playing as a midfielder at times.

“I think playing in that hybrid role he’s perfect,” Burn said.

“You see how good he is on the ball, and I know people have said he’s possibly not as good defensively.

“Obviously, he’s amazing going forward so he can’t be as amazing defensively as that.

“But to have that hybrid role, is Klopp happier doing that than having him as an all-out midfielder?

“It means you’ve got to go out and bring in a full right-back in and you’re saying ‘Trent, you just are a central midfielder.'”

Given the fact that Alexander-Arnold’s last two goals have come from central positions, you could see him starting in a midfield role moving forward.

That could force Jurgen Klopp into bringing in a more traditional right-back. After all, Liverpool may have beaten Fulham on Sunday but they still conceded three goals in the process, so signing someone more solid defensively could be beneficial.

The experiment with Alexander-Arnold playing in the middle has also worked wonders for England in the 2024 European Championship qualifiers.

We could, therefore, see Gareth Southgate play the 25-year-old there for the Three Lions for the foreseeable future.

