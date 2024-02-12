According to reports, Newcastle United star Joelinton is ‘likely’ to be sold during this summer’s transfer window amid his ongoing contract dispute.

Newcastle were unable to sign anyone in January as they were being seriously impacted by their ongoing financial fair play issues.

At the start of January, it was claimed that the Magpies would need to sell Bruno Guimaraes, Alexander Isak or Sven Botman in the summer as a big-money sale or two is required before they can invest heavily themselves.

Kieran Trippier and Miguel Almiron were linked with exits in January but Newcastle ended up keeping the two players despite interest from Bayern Munich and the Saudi Pro League respectively.

Joelinton is another player who could leave Newcastle in the coming months. The 27-year-old initially struggled following his move to St James’ Park but he has thrived following his transition into being a centre-midfielder.

The Brazil international’s current contract is due to expire in 2025 and it was claimed by The Daily Mail last month that he ‘could have played his last game for the club amid a contract stand-off that would almost certainly force him leave if there is no resolution before the summer’.

Joelinton will be out of action for the rest of this season after undergoing thigh surgery. Manager Eddie Howe recently admitted that he could be sold later this year.

“I’m not a fortune-teller and I certainly hope that is not the case. There is a possibility that could be the case, but I don’t know,” Howe told reporters.

“Eighteen months [left on a contract] is a vulnerable time for a club. The club will need to tie Joe down to a longer-term contract or there is a possibility he will be sold in the summer. That is just the reality of the situation.”

A fresh report from The Daily Mail claims ‘Joelinton’s wage demands are likely to result in his exit from Newcastle’.

They do have some positive news for Newcastle, though. It is indicated that they are interested in Bournemouth duo Lloyd Kelly and Philip Billing. The report explains.