According to reports, Newcastle United face losing two players during this winter transfer window, with one star ‘determined’ to leave the club.

Newcastle had a difficult summer transfer window as their business centred around Alexander Isak, who made it clear at the start of the window that he was intent on leaving.

Isak also made it apparent that he had his heart set on joining Liverpool, but this saga dragged on until the final day of the summer transfer window.

Isak eventually got his wish, but this delay impacted Eddie Howe‘s transfer plans as they missed out on most of their top targets before settling on Nick Woltemade and Yoane Wissa to replace Isak. They also signed Malick Thiaw, Jacob Ramsey and Anthony Elanga.

These disruptive few months appear to have impacted Newcastle’s performances as they have made a disappointing start to this season and currently sit 14th in the Premier League table.

Therefore, the Magpies may be active in the transfer market in January and one or two exits could raise funds, with William Osula still linked with an exit.

The young striker was surprisingly linked with a £30m move to Eintracht Frankfurt in the summer and this would have been a great deal for Newcastle as the former Sheffield United star is still pretty raw and unproven.

The transfer eventually fell through, but a report from German outlet SportBILD claims Osula remains the ‘top priority’ for Frank heading into January.

Osula, meanwhile, is ‘still determined’ to secure a move to the Bundesliga side as he presumably feels that he will be given more opportunities there than at Newcastle.

It is also noted that Osula should cost less in January than in the summer, with a deal worth around £21m said to be on the table and Osula’s stance makes a deal ‘highly likely’.

Joe Willock is also linked with an exit and a report from Football Insider claims Newcastle are ‘prepared to accept an offer’ for him in January.

