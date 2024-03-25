Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes has commented on his future amid reports linking him with Manchester City and Liverpool.

The Magpies paid around £40m to sign the Brazil international from Lyon during the 2022 January transfer window as they beat Premier League rivals to his signature.

Guimaraes to leave?

Guimaraes quickly established himself as a fan favourite at St James’ Park but Newcastle owners PIF may be forced to sell him in the summer amid their growing Financial Fair Play fears.

Earlier this year, it was reported that Newcastle are ready to ‘cash in’ on Guimaraes, who is understood to have a £100m release clause in his contract.

After Eddie Howe’s side overachieved to qualify for the Champions League last season, this campaign has been more difficult as they have had major injury issues to deal with. But Guimaraes has been one of their shining lights with eight goal involvements in his 27 Premier League outings.

Guimaraes is currently away with Brazil on international duty and he has been asked about his Newcastle future. Caught Offside are reporting that Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City are ‘interested’ in signing him and he’s admitted that he has “other goals” to achieve before he retires.

“It’s always been my dream to play here [England]. I’ve always followed the Premier League, it was always my dream to be here,” Guimaraes told reporters.

“I think ever since I joined Newcastle everything’s been good in my life, professionally and personally.

“I’m very happy to be playing amongst the best in the best league in the world. I absolutely plan to play here for a long time, but I have other goals as well of moving.

“But this is something more down the line, I’m really happy to be here in the league.”

“He players in a position where [Liverpool] need to improve…”

Ex-Liverpool man John Aldridge recently encouraged his former club to sign Guimaraes even though Wataru Endo has “done really well”.

“He plays in a position where we need to improve, in my opinion,” Aldridge told the Liverpool Echo. “Even with Endo in the team, who has really done well. But when you’re looking at perfection, you’ve got to have two players for every position.

“It’s a position we’ve struggled with for some time. Endo’s started to come good in it, he’s got used to the Premier League. But when very good players become available, all the top teams are looking at them and you’ve got to be in the mix. Whether Liverpool are in the mix, we’ll have to wait and see.

“But he’s a really good player for Newcastle. It’s quite refreshing to see, Newcastle have got all this money but we can actually see FFP hopefully, hopefully, starting to come into effect.”