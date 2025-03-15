Newcastle star feels ‘celebration is approaching’ as he prepares for his ‘greatest wish’ in cup final

Newcastle star Fabian Schar feels a “celebration is approaching” as he detailed his “greatest wish” is to win a trophy with the club ahead of the League Cup final.

The Magpies have reached the League Cup final for the second time in the last three seasons. They lost to Manchester United in the 2022/23 final, and have a chance to right that wrong against Liverpool.

Doing so would see them break their streak without a major trophy, which has been ongoing since 1955.

A victory would mean a lot to both players and fans of Newcastle, as explained by defender Schar to Swizz outlet Blick.

“An outsider can hardly comprehend what a victory would mean for this city,” Schar said.

“My greatest wish of all would be to win a trophy with Newcastle. If we could do that, we could probably live for free in the city for the rest of our lives. Nothing would be better than to present our supporters with such a triumph.

“We’ve actually managed to put the topic aside a bit so far and focus on the league. We manage our energy well. Starting this week, the anticipation naturally grows daily—you can tell a celebration is approaching.”

Liverpool are favourites to win, such has been their dominance in England this season, and Newcastle are unfortunately missing one of their best players, Anthony Gordon, to suspension, while striker Alexander Isak suffered a groin injury of late, though he seems all good to go.

Should Newcastle win the cup, it would surely mean much more to them than Liverpool, who are almost certain to come home with the Premier League title this season.

Indeed, the Reds have become accustomed to winning trophies in recent years, and victory could kick off a successful era under Arne Slot, but the Magpies will be hoping to spoil that party and get a taste of silverware for themselves.

