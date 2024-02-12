Newcastle star Guimaraes says they ‘have to’ secure European football as he speaks on his future

Bruno Guimaraes on the way into the stadium ahead of Newcastle game

Newcastle star Bruno Guimaraes has stated the club “have to get Europe” as he addressed rumours on his future, as people “speak about me.”

Guimaraes was one of the driving forces in the Magpies’ Champions League qualification last season. The Brazilian scored four goals and provided five assists from the midfield as his side finished fourth in the Premier League.

This season, they’re off the pace – currently seventh, 11 points outside the top four. Guimaraes feels the club need to achieve European qualification again.

“We have to get Europe [football] again, try for Champions League. I know it’s difficult but definitely [we are aiming] for Europa League,” Guimaraes said.”

“We have been better away from home this season. We have a big game at home next week [against Bournemouth] and hopefully we can get the three points.”

The midfielder starred in the last game – he scored two goals in a 3-2 win – and that’ll do nothing to stem rumours that he could soon exit the club – if he continues to perform, his £100million release clause might well be met.

Amid rumours of an exit, though, the midfielder suggests he’s only focussing on Newcastle, a club he is very happy to keep playing for.

“Sometimes people speak a lot about me. I just speak a lot about football. I’m very happy here and I like how the fans think of me here,” he added.

“I enjoy my time here. The fans have been unbelievable for me and my family. I hope this can keep going for a long time.”

Given he’s adamant Newcastle need to secure European football, though, he might not be all too happy if that doesn’t happen.

In January, it was stated that Paris Saint-Germain were ‘confident’ in their ability to sign Guimaraes. They both have the facilities to spend £100million and will no doubt have European football next season.

As such, the midfielder might be keen on that move if come the end of the campaign, Newcastle do not find themselves at least in a Europa League spot.

