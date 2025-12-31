According to reports, Newcastle United face losing key star Sandro Tonali next year as he has been made ‘top target’ by Serie A giants Juventus.

Tonali has had a rollercoaster journey at Newcastle, as he had a long ban due to betting offences, but he has come on strong over the past 18 months.

The 25-year-old has shown exactly why Newcastle opted to buy him for around £60m, shining for Eddie Howe’s side as one of the best midfielders in the Premier League.

The Italy international played a key role for Newcastle as they lifted the Carabao Cup to end their prolonged trophy drought last season, but he has been sporadically linked with a potential return to Italy over the past couple of years.

Tonali made his name in Italy with AC Milan, but a new report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims Juventus have decided to make him their ‘top target’ ahead of next summer.

READ: Premier League managers of 2025 as Mikel Arteta nudged up one place



It is claimed that the Serie A giants are ‘prepared to pay 100 million euros’ (£86m) to sign Tonali in a ‘historic investment’, with Newcastle’s stance on an exit ensuring a price for the midfielder will be very high.

The report claims:

‘In Turin they are fully aware of the difficulty of the move. Newcastle has no need to sell and considers Tonali a cornerstone of their project. Therefore, any negotiation would start with very high figures. ‘Estimates circulating in Italy place Sandro Tonali’s starting price at around €100 million at the minimum. This figure reflects both his importance to Newcastle and his future potential. For Juventus, making an investment of that magnitude would represent one of the largest financial outlays in their recent history.’

MORE NEWCASTLE UNITED COVERAGE ON F365…

* Premier League prize money table predicted as Liverpool jump back above Manchester United

* Man City set price for Newcastle target ‘open’ to transfer as he ‘rejects’ PL rivals for one reason

* Man Utd, Newcastle ‘offer’ £35m for Alexander-Arnold as Real Madrid ‘consider sale’ of ex-Liverpool star

Newcastle youngster Antonio Cordero is more likely to be on the move in January as he is currently struggling for minutes at KVC Westerlo.

President of Spanish outfit Cadiz, Manuel Vizcaíno, has now acknowledged that they are interested in signing Cordero in January.

He revealed: “I can’t confirm that a deal is close because he belongs to another club.

“He’s a player who’s on the market. We’re interested in him, but deals can’t be announced until they’re finalised.”

He added: “Your obligation is to try to anticipate the confirmation.

“Ours is to be prudent, because there are many parties involved, and we’re going to wait and see if he can ultimately join Cádiz.

“We are interested. If it doesn’t happen, we’ll move on and look for other options.”