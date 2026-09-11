Lewis Hall has revealed four reasons for signing a new contract with Newcastle United after Manchester United targeted him in the summer.

For a while, Hall looked likely to leave Newcastle in the summer to follow in the footsteps of Bruno Guimaraes, Sandro Tonali and Anthony Gordon.

This was partly because Man Utd reportedly identified him as a leading target, but Newcastle refused to open the door to him leaving and he has now signed a new contract.

Before the deal was confirmed, Fabrizio Romano confirmed that Hall could still join Man Utd next summer because they will be his “destination” if he leaves Newcastle.

For now, though, Hall has revealed that his family and fan support are reasons for committing to Newcastle, while their strong start to the new season and future targets also factored into his decision.

“I’m absolutely delighted. It’s a really proud moment. It’s an absolute pleasure to play for this club and to represent the supporters. I know how much it means to them,” Hall said in an interview for Newcastle United’s website.

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“The fanbase and the support we get here, whether it’s at St. James’ Park or away, it’s the best in the league in my opinion. To be able to bring joy to their faces, it’s a big thing for me.

“I obviously have a family connection with the club, which is incredibly important to us all. One of the main reasons I play is to make my family proud, and I know how much it means to them to watch me playing for Newcastle United.

“It’s a really good place to be. It’s really pleasing with how we’ve started the season, especially with the new Gaffer and coaching staff coming in, and I think we can go on to achieve really big things.”

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Newcastle boss Matthias Jaissle, meanwhile, has commented on this “exciting news” for the football club.

“I have been impressed with Lewis since I arrived. He is a very important player for us and for what we are building here, so this is exciting news,” Jaissle added.

“The combination of his ability and his profile make him an ideal fit for our squad, and his mentality is exactly what you want in a young player. He wants to learn every day and he wants to be better in every match.

“Lewis covers ground in a way that few players can. He defends with maturity and intelligence, and his technical level means he can support the team higher up the pitch.

“What excites me most is that I believe the best is still to come from Lewis. He has a lot of room to develop, and I am looking forward to working with him as he grows with us.”

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