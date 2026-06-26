Newcastle star wants Man Utd transfer for two reasons after Romano reveals ‘active talks’

Lewis Hall wants to leave Newcastle for Manchester United this summer for two key reasons as the Red Devils seek competition for Luke Shaw at left-back.

Our friends at TEAMtalk reported on June 9 that Newcastle value Hall at £60million, with United keen on the left-back.

‘Hall is understood to be keen on a move to Old Trafford, viewing it as a significant step in his development and the chance to play in the Champions League again, having done so this season with Newcastle, greatly appeals.’

Fabrizio Romano later revealed that United were in ‘active talks’ with Hall’s representatives over a move to Old Trafford.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “I wanted to mention something on Manchester United, because over the last two, three days, Manchester United kept the contacts alive and active with those close to Lewis Hall, the left back from Newcastle.

“Manchester United already made contact a few weeks ago. Manchester United have genuine interest in the player. They really like Lewis Hall, so he’s one of the targets. Of course, we know Manchester United are going to be busy with midfielders, that area of the pitch for Man United remains a priority, because Ederson is coming, Ederson is done.

“But then after Ederson, one more midfielder- at least it could be two, we will see- but one more midfielder will join Manchester United. Then left back remains a position they want to cover. Lewis Hall is a player they really, really love at Manchester United.”

United will have been buoyed by The Sun’s revelation earlier this month that Hall is ‘frustrated’ at missing out on a place in Thomas Tuchel’s England World Cup squad after being played out of position under Eddie Howe this season.

He played at right-back in the penultimate game before Tuchel announced his 26-man squad, the 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest, and was substituted at half-time in the 2-1 defeat to Bournemouth in April, before starting the next two games against Arsenal and Brighton on the bench.

The report claimed Hall ‘feels those factors contributed to his omission from the Three Lions squad’.

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‘Unhappy’ with Howe

And although The Telegraph’s Northern Football correspondent Luke Edwards later insisted ‘there has been no falling out with Eddie Howe’, The Sun have doubled down on their assertion.

They again insist that Hall is ‘unhappy with how Eddie Howe managed him in Newcastle’s run-in’ and that he believes the manager’s decisions ‘cost him a place’ at the World Cup.

The report also cites Hall’s desire to ‘play for a Champions League club’ as a second reason behind his desire to leave the Magpies for United.