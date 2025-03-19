Newcastle United’s Carabao Cup hero Dan Burn was offered some friendly advice by Toon legend Alan Shearer in the wake of Sunday’s win, who jibed he ‘might as well retire.’

The 6ft 7 frame of the adopted Geordie rose highest in the 45th minute to set United on their way to their first major trophy in 70 years at Wembley, with Alexander Isak’s second-half goal sealing silverware.

As far as stories go, this would be the perfect ending for the Newcastle fan who’s enjoyed an increasingly successful spell at the club since arriving from Brighton in 2022.

Often seen marauding down the left side of St James’ Park in five steps or less earlier in his tenure, big Dan currently resides in his natural habitat at centre-back and has been an ever-present under Eddie Howe.

Shearer knows all too well the feeling of scoring in front of the Toon Army and feels Burn’s hard work and unconventional route to the top-flight makes him even more deserving of his success.

“That’s the story of his career really because he has done the hard yards to get here, and to have moments like this for the first time at the age of 32, to be called up by England, then scoring at Wembley for Newcastle to win them the cup is dreamland for him.

“As I may have mentioned on social media on Sunday evening, he is from Blyth and he is a Geordie hero. You know what, if anyone deserves it, it is him, because he is such a great lad.”

High praise from Newcastle’s all-time top goalscorer brings about a full-circle moment for Burn, who grew up idolising the number nine and dreamed of playing for his boyhood club.

After spending the formative years of his career kicking a ball about for New Hartley (Who are they? Exactly!), Blyth Town and Blyth Spartans, Burn was scouted by Darlington’s youth system.

His non-league apprenticeship didn’t last long as Fulham snapped him up and, after a few spells slumming it in League One and the Championship, a Premier League star was born at Brighton.

His Wembley moment came just 48 hours after the exciting news that England manager Thomas Tuchel was drafting him in for World Cup Qualifiers against Albania and Latvia.

Shearer wrote on BBC Sport: “I would love to see big Dan Burn make his England debut this week and maybe he can find the Wembley net for his country as well as his club.

“I’d forgotten about his England call-up when I spoke to him on Sunday night and said ‘You might as well retire mate because it is not going to get any better than this’. He went ‘Well, you never know… something might happen on Friday’ and he is right.”

Burn will hope to make his England debut against Albania on Friday, though it’s more likely his chance will come against Latvia on Monday.