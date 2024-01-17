According to reports, Brazil international Bruno Guimaraes is ‘disappointed’ at Newcastle United and has demanded a transfer ‘as soon as possible’.

Guimaraes has been one of Newcastle United’s standout performers following his £40m move to St James’ Park during the 2022 January transfer window.

After Newcastle beat Arsenal in the race to sign the former Lyon midfielder, Guimaraes has emerged as a fan favourite at the Premier League club and is one of their prized assets.

When they signed Guimaraes, Newcastle would have intended to build their team around the 26-year-old but chief executive Darren Eales admitted earlier this month that they may be forced to sell one of their key assets to ease their Financial Fair Play issues.

“It’s difficult to hypothesise, but if we’re offered £1billion for one of those players, then no one could argue against that making sense.

“Any decision we make will always be against the backdrop of the medium to long-term benefit for the club. It’s difficult to say specifically on certain players, but I can say that, if we’re going to get to where we want to get to, at times it is necessary to trade your players.”

Guimaraes, Alexander Isak and Sven Botman are the most likely candidates to move on and it’s been claimed that the midfielder has one eye on a January exit.

Spanish outlet Sport (via Sport Witness) suggests Guimaraes ‘wants to leave Newcastle as soon as possible because he’s disappointed with their sporting project’.

It is also indicated that the centre-midfielder – who has been heavily linked with Liverpool and Chelsea this month – ‘can close’ a move to Ligue Un giants Paris Saint-Germain this month if a deal can be agreed.

There is a release clause in Guimaraes’ contract which is worth around £100m. It is unsurprising that Barcelona ‘cannot afford’ this fee.

But it is also noted that the player’s agent – Giuliano Bertolucci – ‘has been in Paris for more than a week to sort out the deal taking Corinthians’ Gabriel Moscardo to PSG’ so it is not ridiculous to suggest that Guimaraes’ name could have been brought up during these discussions.

MAILBOX: Man Utd urged to appoint ‘serial winner’ Jose Mourinho while Newcastle should stay clear

A report from Spanish outlet Nacional adds Guimaraes has ‘rejected’ Barcelona as he ‘does not believe in Xavi’s project’.

This is described as a ‘major setback’ for Barcelona as they ‘cannot offer what is requested’ by Newcastle for Guimaraes, who is ‘disappointed and needs to change clubs’.

The report adds: ‘Guimaraes could end up signing for PSG in this same winter transfer market.

‘Luis Enrique really likes the Brazilian midfielder, who has already requested the incorporation of Guimaraes. And Barcelona, obviously, cannot compete with PSG on an economic level today.’