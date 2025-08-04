Newcastle star Kieran Trippier thinks it would be “nice to see” Sunderland get relegated after they gave him “s**t” the last time he played against them.

Newcastle and Sunderland have not played against each other in the Premier League since 2016/17. Indeed, that was the last time the Black Cats were in the top flight.

Since then, they have spent four seasons each in the Championship and League One, but are now back in the top flight after beating Sheffield United in last season’s second-tier playoffs.

Sunderland’s recent record against rivals Newcastle in the Premier League is good, having won six of the last seven. But their last meeting in all competitions, in the FA Cup in 2024, saw them beaten 3-0.

Asked about the prospect of the upcoming Tyne-Wear derby, Newcastle right-back Trippier said: “I hope there’s no children here, but the amount of s**t I got from them last time, I would love to beat them again. I’m looking forward to playing them and I think it’s good for the city as well. It’s good for them to get promoted, but it would be nice to see them get relegated as well.”

Trippier both played against Sunderland in the 2023/24 FA Cup, and for the Magpies’ under-21s side when returning from injury last season.

As such, he is one of the most recent Newcastle players to feature against Sunderland. The Black Cats side will likely look quite different this season to how it did last, though.

They have signed eight players over the summer so far, some with Premier League experience and some from European clubs.

Indeed, they have signed: Habib Diarra, Simon Adingra, Enzo Le Fee, Chemsdine Talbi, Noah Sadiki, Granit Xhaka and Robin Roefs.

The biggest name of those is Xhaka, who made 225 appearances with Arsenal, before leaving, winning the Bundesliga with Bayer Leverkusen, and now returning to England.

Newcastle have also made some signings, with Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Antonito Cordero joining. However, they could yet lose striker Alexander Isak, which would be a big blow for the Magpies.

Though Newcastle are surely still the higher quality of the two sides, the recruitment Sunderland have done means it will be a more competitive game than it might have been with their squad from last season.

The chances of Sunderland’s relegation might also have dropped since they seem to have recruited well.

