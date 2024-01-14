Newcastle stars reassigned to comply with FFP: Joelinton to Arsenal as Man Utd finally land £50m man

Newcastle are apparently resigned to selling players to operate within these pesky Premier League profit and sustainability rules, which prevents the club with the richest owners in the world spending however much they want to land a permanent seat at Europe’s top table.

They will probably only need to sell one or two of the big boys – Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak perhaps – but Football365 has done them the solid of reassigning all of their players to new homes, just in case.

Nick Pope – Roma

There aren’t too many top European teams worthy of having Nick Pope that also play a brand of football suited to his particular skillset, which includes being very big and making excellent saves, but doesn’t include a great deal of close control and poise in possession. Get it launched with Jose Mourinho.

Martin Dubravka – Arsenal

Aaron Ramsdale will surely be off imminently, leaving a backup spot to be filled by someone who will accept their lot and not smile when David Raya does another nonsense.

Loris Karius – Liverpool

And welcomed back with open arms, we’re sure.

Mark Gillespie – St. Johnstone

No, you picked a Scottish Premiership team at random!

Sven Botman – Manchester United

They were very keen on him when he was £35m and would now have to pay twice that much. This is Manchester United.

Fabian Schar – Galatasaray

Good enough for the Champions League but too old (32) to be signed by many Champions League teams, other than The Expendables.

Jamaal Lascelles – Brighton

Roberto De Zerbi wants more experience in his squad and Lascelles has a Danny Welbeck, James Milner-y feel about him.

Paul Dummett – Rangers

Just say his name with a Glaswegian accent and you’ll get it.

Lewis Hall – Chelsea

Eddie Howe admitted last month that Hall’s “not quite hit the requirements” to make his loan move permanent, with the obligation to buy contingent on things we’re not privy too. Presumably if they just don’t play him he’ll head back to Chelsea, who should never have let him go anyway.

Matt Targett – Southampton

Back to his boyhood club, either at the bottom of the Premier League or top of the Championship. Feels about right.

Dan Burn – Real Madrid

They call it the Champions League hunger and Burn’s got it bad. Blyth Spartans, Darlington, Yeovil, Wigan, Newcastle, Real Madrid is a fairly typical career progression.

Tino Livramento – Chelsea

Left because Reece James was blocking his path to the first team. Rarely actually an issue.

Kieran Trippier – Everton

“Who knows at the end of my career, I could play for [Sean] Dyche again and get a coaching role with him.” Yes. Please.

Emil Krafth – Luton

Krafth would fit rather nicely on the left of a back three for Rob Edwards.

Javier Manquillo – Sunderland

Wouldn’t blame him for doing the dirty having played 189 minutes of football since the start of last season. His loan spell with Sunderland in 2016/17 is what persuaded Newcastle to buy him the first place.

Bruno Guimaraes – Paris Saint-Germain

They actually want him. As most top European teams would, if they had the money.

Sandro Tonali – AC Milan

Sell him for the period of his ban and sign him back for a cut-price fee. A cunning plan.

Isaac Hayden – Sheffield Wednesday

Brought back from his loan at Standard Liege and set for a Championship move. Sheffield Wednesday, Birmingham and Blackburn are all keen.

Joelinton – Arsenal

Kai Havertz isn’t working in that No.8 role – because he’s not a No.8 – but then neither was Joelinton, and he’s really working there. Him, Martin Odegaard and Declan Rice would be a lovely mix.

Newcastle United knock Sunderland out of the FA Cup.

Joe Willock – Aston Villa

An energetic, forward-thinking midfielder who is willing to run in behind is very Villa and Unai Emery. In danger of being a Jacob Ramsey clone, but that’s no bad thing.

Sean Longstaff – Manchester United

A £50m bid wouldn’t be anywhere near as funny now as it was four years ago, and we can see it now – Longstaff shaking hands with Sir Dave Brailsford to usher in the new dawn at Old Trafford. The marquee signing the fans have been craving.

Lewis Miley – Borussia Dortmund

Dortmund usually do their poaching from Premier League academies, but as things stand Miley’s talent is just about enough of a secret to make them a viable stepping stone before a £100m move back to England in three years’ time.

Matt Ritchie – Bournemouth

In our eyes he never left.

Elliot Anderson – Everton

He’ll replace Amadou Onana, before having to be replaced himself when bigger teams realise Anderson is also too good for Everton.

Anthony Gordon – Chelsea

The best of all the signings linked with Chelsea. It would be interesting if he joined for no other reason than to prove once and for all that it’s nurture not nature destroying young talent at Stamford Bridge.

Harvey Barnes – West Ham

The Hammers fought tooth and nail with Newcastle to land him in the summer, and they’ll almost certainly need a replacement for Lucas Paqueta.

Miguel Almiron – Manchester City

If only for the look on Jack Grealish’s face.

Jacob Murphy – Ipswich

An Old Farm traitor.

Alexander Isak – Tottenham

A lovely fit, no? A perfect foil for Son Heung-min, Isak can drop deep to allow Son to dart beyond. A wall for him to bounce the ball off. Able to play anywhere across what could be a wonderfully fluid front three, along with Richarlison, Dejan Kulusevski or Brennan Johnson. His signing would also provide some much-needed perspective on Timo Werner, and what is quite a widespread and weird hunch that he will magically become good at football under Ange Postecoglou.

Callum Wilson – Manchester United

Genuinely a very good option to take the pressure off Rasmus Hojlund.