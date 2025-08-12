Newcastle are reportedly readying a move for Aston Villa’s Jacob Ramsey with Eddie Howe naming the 24-year-old as a “priority target” for this window.

Faced with the added challenge of Champions League football, Newcastle have been looking to strengthen this summer but have so far only added Anthony Elanga, Aaron Ramsdale and Antonio Cordero to their ranks.

Plenty of targets have been identified only to move elsewhere but the Magpies are now looking to Villa Park for some midfield reinforcement.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein says Eddie Howe’s side are the “preferred destination” of Jacob Ramsey.

The 24-year-old has so far rejected talks to extend his Villa contract which ends in two years meaning the club may well look to sell this summer or the next to avoid losing him on a free.

The player is said to have a number of suitors including West Ham but the ‘Newcastle project and the chance to work under Howe are thought to carry the greatest appeal.’

The two sides face off in their opening Premier League fixture on Saturday with Villa said to be “open-minded” about finding an “alternative solution” to their contract impasse.

One positive for Newcastle fans is the seemingly imminent arrival of Malick Thiaw.

The German international completed a medical in Newcastle yesterday ahead of a £35m move from Milan.

The San Siro side had hoped to keep the 24-year-old centre back but the player pushed for a move to the Premier League, giving Newcastle some much-needed depth after a failed pursuit of Crystal Palace’s Marc Guehi.

Also on Newcastle’s wishlist is Yoane Wissa but with the Brentford club linked to Saudi club Al-Nassr, the Guardian suggests Howe’s team have made enquiries over Porto striker Samu Aghehowa.

The Spaniard netted 27 times in 45 games last season and reportedly has a €100m release clause.

The potential arrival of one or both of Wissa and Aghehowa could open the door for Alexander Isak’s departure.

The player has been unsettled since Liverpool’s interest was rumoured and a £110m bid was rejected on August 1.

The Swede has since been training on his own and looks likely to miss Newcastle’s opening Premier League fixture.

Reports on Tuesday suggested Isak believes he has played his last game for the club having scored 62 times in 109 games.

Wissa has shown no such sign of a tantrum and returned to training this week despite being keen on the Newcastle move.

