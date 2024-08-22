‘Cautious optimism’ Newcastle will strike club-record deal by weekend as Prem transfer ‘edges closer’

Newcastle United are now ‘edging closer’ to securing a club-record deal for Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi, according to Sky Sports reporter Keith Downie.

The Magpies have made five signings so far this summer with Lewis Hall, Odysseas Vlachodimos, Will Osula, Lloyd Kelly and John Ruddy all completing moves to St James’ Park, while Elliot Anderson and Yankuba Minteh are the two players who have left the club for fees over the summer.

And now Eddie Howe and his Newcastle recruitment team are looking to add a new centre-back to the side with Crystal Palace’s Guehi topping their list of targets.

Guehi impressed in the Premier League last season and starred for England at Euro 2024 in the absence of Manchester United centre-back Harry Maguire.

Although Newcastle are still considering Bayer Leverkusen’s Edmond Tapsoba and Chelsea’s Axel Disasi as possible alternatives, Sky Sports reporter Downie insists there is “cautious optimism” that a deal can be struck before the weekend for Guehi.

Downie wrote on X: “Newcastle are this morning edging closer to reaching agreement with Crystal Palace for Marc Guéhi. There is cautious optimism a deal could be struck by the weekend with Palace privately accepting it would be beneficial to cash in now while Guehi’s value is high.

“Further talks were held over the last 24 hours, and a package of £65m + add-ons is likely to see a deal struck. This would represent a club-record for #NUFC Newcastle continue to explore alternatives, such as Tapsoba & Disasi — in case Guehi move fails.”

Crystal Palace chairman Steve Parish said last week that it would take “superstar money” to allow Guehi to leave this summer.

Parish said: “Nobody has got to the valuation yet. If you want a superstar player you need to pay superstar money.

“It’s not near the point where we have to make a decision. We love having him and would love to keep him.

“If someone else wants to have him they need to make it really difficult for us. He’s a generational talent.”

And Crystal Palace manager Oliver Glasner was keeping his cards close to his chest ahead of their opening day defeat to Brentford last weekend.

“Well, yes, Marc trained today with us, we talked together,” Glasner told a press conference.

“I have no other information, I have to look at my bank account to see if something has come in but it doesn’t look like (it) so we plan (for the game) with Marc.

“He’s our player, he’s our captain and I can’t tell you anything else.”

When put to him that £65m could be too much to turn down for Guehi, Glasner replied: “I don’t know how the chairman defines superstar money so it’s a question you have to ask the chairman.”