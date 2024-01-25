Newcastle set to ‘strike’ for Tottenham star in shock January transfer as Gerrard eyes Ndombele

Newcastle United are preparing to make a shock loan bid for Tottenham midfielder Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, according to reports.

The Magpies have not made a signing in the winter transfer window with the whole of the Premier League taking a long time to get going this January.

But there has been speculation that there will be at least one or two outgoings or incomings at St James’ Park before the window slams shut at the end of the month.

Kieran Trippier, Miguel Almiron and Callum Wilson have all been linked with moves away from Newcastle, while a number of midfielders have been mentioned as potential transfer targets this month after Eddie Howe lost Joelinton to injury.

Manchester City midfielder Kalvin Phillips was one of those names, but he now looks to be moving to West Ham, and journalist Aaron Stokes has uncovered another player who Newcastle could turn to.

Stokes told The Chronicle: “There’s one name that’s been sort of bubbling and rumbling away under the surface for the last couple of weeks and that is Hojbjerg at Tottenham, apparently on loan.

READ MORE: Liverpool and Man Utd dominate a Premier League XI of possible Saudi Arabia targets

“I’m not sure, I don’t have that confirmed that that is the case, but that is you know, a deal that you could hope Newcastle could strike.

“A player out of favour at a top six club, who they might be able to do a favourable loan deal for.

“But I’ve just sat here and said I think Trippier and Wilson and Almiron will all be at the club this time next week.

“That means, you know, I can’t then say they’re going to go and spend money because I just think until they get players off the books it’s going to be a very, very careful month.”

Former CBS Sports journalist Ben Jacobs has an update on Newcastle’s transfer busines this month with the Magpies board still hoping to raise £20m this month.

Jacobs wrote on X: “Newcastle are still looking to bring in over £20m (€25m) before the transfer window shuts. Al-Shabab have a verbal agreement for Miguel Almiron in excess of this number, but they haven’t gone to the player side yet, and have been given no encouragement to date that Almiron wants the move.

“It’s understood #NUFC are open to other offers. Callum Wilson is being offered around even though Newcastle insist he’s not for sale. Atletico Madrid couldn’t proceed due to Wilson’s wages. Several Premier League clubs, including Chelsea and Manchester United, are aware there may be an opportunity around the £18-20m mark, as @NizaarKinsella called.

“Bayern say on-record their pursuit of Kieran Trippier is over having seen their latest €15m bid rejected. Bayern under the impression €25m necessary to force a sale, although Newcastle insist no price ever quoted.”

And, as well as Hojbjerg, another Tottenham midfielder could be on the move with Italian publication Tuttomercatoweb linking Al-Ettifaq manager Steven Gerrard with Tanguy Ndombele.

Ndombele, who has been on loan at Galatasaray this season, would be a replacement for former Liverpool midfielder Jordan Henderson after the England international joined Eredivisie side Ajax.