Paul Merson thinks Arsenal should have 'broke the bank' for Alexander Isak in the summer

Paul Merson is “surprised” Arsenal did not “break the bank” for Newcastle United striker Alexander Isak in the summer transfer window.

Isak has scored in his last four matches for the Magpies, including the winning goal against Arsenal on November 2.

The 25-year-old has an impressive 35 goals in 61 Premier League appearances for the Geordies, helping them qualify for the Champions League in 2022/23.

Despite his importance to Newcastle, the Swedish international was strongly linked with an exit in the summer amidst reported interest from Arsenal.

Newcastle were reportedly open to offers for Isak, Bruno Guimaraes and Anthony Gordon in July in a bid to avoid a financial breach but getting a combined £65million for Elliott Anderson and Yankuba Minteh ended up being enough.

There are fears at St James’ Park that they will be in the same situation at the end of 2024/25 and Isak is reportedly reluctant to enter negotiations to extend his contract.

Newcastle will not part ways with their star striker for less than £100million and with Arsenal striker Kai Havertz struggling in front of goal, the Gunners could come in for Isak at the end of the season.

Arsenal hero Merson is surprised his former club did not make a bid for the former Real Sociedad frontman in the summer transfer window and believes he is “the missing link” in Arteta’s attack.

“I’m a big fan of this lad,” he said. “I’m surprised Arsenal didn’t try and break the bank for him over the summer, I think he was the missing link for Arsenal.

“I think he can do everything, he can come short, he gets in the box, he can spread the game.

“That’s what Arsenal need, you need to spread the game so you can get players like [Martin] Odegaard and [Bukayo] Saka on the ball.

“At the moment Arsenal are a bit congested, they haven’t got a player like Isak.

“I’m a fan, I’m a really big fan. I thought his header against Arsenal was outstanding. Big fan.”

Arsenal drew 1-1 against Chelsea on Sunday after Pedro Neto’s long-range strike cancelled out Gabriel Martinelli’s opener.

Arteta and caretaker England manager Lee Carsley will be anxious to see how Bukayo Saka and Declan Rice are feeling after both players came off at Stamford Bridge.

The pair have been called up for the Three Lions’ Nations League matches against Greece and the Republic of Ireland but Arteta did not provide a positive update after the Stamford Bridge draw.

“They don’t look very good, to be fair,” he said.

“I don’t know (if it’s long term), but they both couldn’t finish the game so not good.”

Arteta continued: “Now my biggest thing is physically get everybody at their best beause we have players out there who cannot play more than 60 minutes, they are playing and struggling.

“We are having to change a lot of things and that affects our team. What I want in the international break is that we are fully fit and with that I am confident we will have a great season.”