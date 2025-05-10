Eddie Howe is doing a great job at Newcastle United but could reportedly be replaced.

According to reports, Newcastle United are considering replacing Eddie Howe as they have ‘made contact’ with a former FC Barcelona manager.

Howe has done a sensational job this season as he has helped Newcastle end their prolonged trophy drought, beating Liverpool 2-1 at Wembley to lift the Carabao Cup.

Newcastle are also on track to achieve their goal in the Premier League as they are well-placed to qualify for the Champions League with three games remaining.

Despite this, a new report from Football Transfers claims they have already taken steps to replace Howe as they could ‘give’ former Barcelona boss Xavi the ‘chance to complete his Premier League dream’.

Xavi has been out of work since leaving Barcelona at the end of last season and has been heavily linked with a potential move to the Premier League of late.

In a recent interview, Xavi admitted that he “would love to work in the Premier League”.

“There’s no hurry for me, but I’d like a good project,” Xavi said.

“Like, ‘You have four years to work and make a project’. I’d love to work in the Premier League because I love the passion there. In Spain, it’s too much about the result.

“Look what has happened to Ancelotti and people criticising him. It’s not fair. He won 30 trophies in 10 years and he’s criticised like he’s not won anything. Valverde said it perfectly when he said: ‘If Ancelotti is criticised, what hope is there for the rest of us?’.

“But the pressure in Spain is difficult, especially at Barca and Madrid.”

The report from Football Transfers claims the Premier League outfit have ‘made initial contact’ with Xavi to ‘assess his interest’, with this ‘approach’ amid the belief that he is the ‘stature is needed to elevate Newcastle to the next level, both on and off the pitch’.

It is also noted that ‘Howe lacks the same global appeal and pulling power that Xavi commands, although there is an acceptance that parting ways with the 47-year-old would be a hugely controversial decision’.