Newcastle ‘willing to submit’ £50m offer to beat Spurs to West Ham star with Liverpool man ‘alternative’

Mohammed Kudus has been linked with a move to Newcastle and Tottenham.

Newcastle United are ready to make an offer to sign West Ham star Mohammed Kudus ahead of Tottenham this summer, according to reports.

The Magpies are yet to make a signing for the first team this summer with Eddie Howe’s side aiming to improve their attack and other areas of their squad.

Newcastle have shown interest in Matheus Cunha, Bryan Mbeumo, Liam Delap and Joao Pedro with all of them apart from Mbeumo – who is set to join Man Utd – moving to other clubs.

Despite reportedly closing in on a deal to sign Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford, things have been moving slowly and Howe insisted before the transfer window opened that he wanted early deals.

Howe said: “Speed is key for us, which I’ve reiterated many times internally. Speed is key because we have to be dynamic, we have to be ready to conclude things very quickly, because good players don’t hang around for long.

“That is what we will be trying, but the reality is it is not always in your hands. We will be doing our best to do things early.”

But they could accelerate a few deals soon with Football Transfers claiming that Newcastle are ‘willing to submit a €58 million (£50m) summer offer’ for West Ham’s Kudus.

Howe has identified Kudus as a player he likes with the Newcastle boss ‘desperate to bolster his first-team squad with the addition of a new right winger’.

As well as Newcastle, it is claimed that Tottenham, Arsenal and Chelsea ‘are all interested in signing Kudus’ and is ‘seen as an ideal candidate to improve Newcastle’s attacking depth’.

The report adds that the Geordies ‘have sounded out Liverpool star Harvey Elliott as an alternative to Kudus as he continues to be linked with an Anfield exit’.

Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher revealed recently that he was disappointed with some of Kudus’ performances this season but is clearly “a quality player”.

Carragher said in May: “There’s no doubt he’s (Kudus) a quality player who should be playing for a team, I would say, that is closer to the top of the table than near the bottom right now.

“But probably one of the reasons why West Ham are where they are this season is because he hasn’t shown the form that he showed last season.

“Last season he looked fantastic (but) he just hasn’t looked the same player this season.

“So I wouldn’t be surprised if there was a change there in some way because West Ham need the money but other clubs might think this is just an off season for him’ and last season was the real Kudus.

“And if they can get that player then maybe it’s a good signing. So it might be the type of situation where it maybe works for (all parties).”

