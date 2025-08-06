According to reports, Newcastle United have made a ‘significant offer’ for a leading transfer target, while a striker is ‘pushing to join’ the club.

The Magpies are enduring a nightmare summer transfer window as they have missed out on several top targets to Premier League rivals, with Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Bryan Mbeumo, Matheus Cunha and James Trafford opting for moves elsewhere.

In a further blow, Newcastle are at serious risk of losing Alexander Isak as he has informed the club of his desire to ‘explore’ an exit amid interest from Liverpool.

This stance has weakened Newcastle’s negotiating power, but the world-class striker has returned to training while club chiefs work on deals for potential replacements.

Newcastle initially identified Benjamin Sesko as their top target to replace Isak, though they have failed to lure the RB Leipzig star to St James’ Park as he has decided to join Manchester United.

The Athletic’s David Ornstein revealed:

‘Newcastle initially tabled €75million plus €5m in add-ons, before raising that on Monday to at least €80m. Within 24 hours, Manchester United made a proposal of their own worth €75m plus €10m. ‘Newcastle have continued working to secure the transfer and on Tuesday a bid of €82.5m plus €2.5m was accepted by Leipzig. But Sesko wants to join Manchester United and all parties are now aware of that, as talks advance in an effort to satisfy Leipzig’s expectations. While there is no club-to-club agreement yet, the situation is moving in that direction.’

Now, Newcastle will have to turn to other options and a report from journalist Subhankar Mondal for our pals at TEAMtalk claims Brentford star Yoane Wissa is ‘pushing to join’ the Magpies and he is their ‘top alternative’ to Sesko.

Newcastle are also in the market for a new centre-back and are targeting AC Milan star Malick Thiaw as an alternative to Crystal Palace star Marc Guehi.

On Tuesday afternoon, Fabrizio Romano tweeted: ‘Understand Newcastle are set to approach AC Milan for Malick Thiaw.

‘Talks will follow as Thiaw is already an important player for Max Allegri after Como deal off in July. #NUFC will try to open discussions over price soon.’

Italian outlet Corriere dello Sport, meanwhile, claims Newcastle have had a ‘significant offer’ worth around 30 million euros rejected by AC Milan as they are holding out for 35 million euros.

The report also points out that the Magpies could return with an improved offer, while Newcastle expert Craig Hope claims they are yet to make an ‘offer’ for the defender.

He tweeted: ‘Sources close to Newcastle say no formal offer has been made but Malick Thiaw is admired. Deal with Milan being explored.’