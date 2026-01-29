Newcastle United have reportedly ‘taken the lead’ in the race to sign Real Madrid star Brahim Diaz and are willing to meet the Spanish giants’ asking price.

Newcastle’s recent transfer activity has been pretty poor as they missed out on a lot of their main targets in the summer, with their window dominated by the prolonged Alexander Isak saga.

Eddie Howe‘s side did reinvest some of the Isak funds following his move to Liverpool, but their hit rate was pretty poor as Malick Thiaw and Nick Woltemade have arguably been their only successful additions.

Their disappointing transfer business has contributed to Newcastle’s troubles on the pitch this season, with Howe’s team marred by inconsistency as they sit ninth in the Premier League table after 23 games.

Therefore, it is pretty surprising that the Magpies are yet to make a signing in this transfer window, but this may be about to change.

READ: Newcastle and Sunderland failures show they have more in common than they think



This is because a report from Spanish outlet Fichajes claims that they have ‘taken the lead’ to sign Diaz, while Real Madrid have decided to ‘open the door’ to an exit in this window.

While Diaz has only been a bit-part player for Real Madrid this season, he shone for Morocco at the African Cup of Nations by scoring five goals in seven games, though he missed a chance to win his country the trophy by failing with a Panenka penalty in the 1-0 final loss to Senegal.

Now, Real Madrid are ‘considering a major sale’ and want 60 million euros for his services, with it claimed that Newcastle are willing to meet this asking price.

The report claims: ‘Of all the interested clubs, Newcastle United has taken the lead. The Magpies are looking to take a decisive step forward in their sporting project and believe that Brahim Díaz fits perfectly into their playing style. His versatility, ability to play between the lines, and talent in the final third make him a very attractive prospect for the English club.

READ MORE: PSG face another long road to Champions League glory after Newcastle stalemate



The report added: ‘The offer being prepared by the English club could be around €60 million, a figure that would place the player among Real Madrid’s most significant sales in the winter transfer window. Sources in England claim that Newcastle wants to finalize the deal as soon as possible to avoid competition from other clubs in the final days of January.’

Newcastle are also said to have passed up the opportunity to sign a new centre-back, with a report from The Daily Mail claiming they have no interest in former Chelsea and West Ham star Kurt Zouma.

The 31-year-old left the Hammers at the end of last season to join Romanian side CFR Cluj, but he has left the club this month after only making four appearances.

But he won’t be joining Newcastle as The Daily Mail claims they have ‘said no’ to the defender.

They added: ‘Newcastle United are not pursuing a move for Kurt Zouma. The 31-year-old free agent, who played in the Premier League for Chelsea and West Ham, was offered to them after leaving Cluj this month.’

READ NEXT: Will the Premier League earn a fifth Champions League place again for next season?

