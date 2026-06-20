Newcastle have ‘held talks’ with Arsenal over Gabriel Martinelli as one of three left-wing targets as they believe he ‘could be cheaper’ than a Liverpool alternative.

The Magpies were closing in on the signing of Victor Munoz from Osasuna, but while they haggled over the transfer fee, Liverpool agreed to pay his £34.5m release clause in full to hijack the 22-year-old.

Fabrizio Romano posted on X earlier this week: ‘EXCLUSIVE: Liverpool are set to sign Víctor Munoz with HIJACK done, HERE WE GO!

‘Newcastle in advanced talks for days but #LFC enter the deal, verbally agree terms with Muñoz and activate €40m release clause.

‘All set to be signed and another big surpise.’

The bombshell has forced Newcastle back to the drawing board and Caughtoffside have revealed that Arsenal pair Martinelli and Leandro Trossard, along with Liverpool’s Cody Gakpo have been ‘discussed’ by the club’s hierarchy.

The report claims ‘conversations have already happened between Newcastle and Arsenal’ over possible moves for the Gunners duo, and were ‘directly informed that Trossard is in advanced talks over joining Besiktas’, meaning ‘that deal currently looks unlikely’.

Newcastle were also ‘keen to gather information on how much the Brazilian could cost’.

“Newcastle have been exploring other options, they weren’t putting all their eggs into the Munoz basket,” one source told Caughtoffside.

“They’ve asked Arsenal about Trossard and Martinelli. They also like Cody Gakpo, but the current feeling seems to be that Martinelli could be cheaper.

“Nothing’s advanced yet, and Newcastle won’t rush this. They weren’t entirely convinced about meeting Munoz’s release clause, and they’re prepared to wait to find a deal they’re fully convinced strengthens their squad whilst still representing good value for money.”

Or Ethan Nwaneri?

News of Newcastle’s interest in Martinelli and Trossard comes amid claims they’re also interested in a third Arsenal star, Ethan Nwaneri, who endured an unproductive loan spell at Marseille in the second half of last season.

Manchester United Mick Scout has confirmed that Arsenal are looking to cash in on Nwaneri, with “a permanent deal definitely an option”.

“Arsenal want to sell Ethan Nwaneri, so there are bound to be suitors,” Brown told Football Insider.

“Newcastle will be among them, because they know they’re going to have to improve after a difficult season, and they might be set to lose players as well.

“Nwaneri can play in midfield and also on the right, so that’s two positions where Newcastle would like to strengthen, and he is very much on their radar.

“If they are given indications that he will be available, as I expect, then they could well make a move and I think the player would be open to it.

“A permanent deal is definitely an option, but he could be allowed to leave on loan again as well if Arsenal are willing to wait and see how he develops before next summer.

“But they weren’t massively impressed by his performances at Marseille, and another season like that could impact the value they can get for him.”