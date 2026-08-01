Newcastle tipped to make bid for £60m-rated Tottenham star on August 16

Newcastle United will wait until August 16 to make a bid for Tottenham midfielder Lucas Bergvall, according to reports.

Widespread reports indicated earlier this week that Eddie Howe is leaving Newcastle this summer with Al-Hilal head coach Matthias Jaissle lined up to take over.

The Magpies have so far brought in Ewen Jaouen (£18m, Stade Reims), Bazoumana Touré (£40.25m, Hoffenheim), Sean Steur (£20.5m, Ajax), Aladji Bamba (£30m, Monaco) this summer.

Compared to their outgoings, their new signings have been underwhelming, with Anthony Gordon and Sandro Tonali leaving, while Bruno Guimaraes seems almost certain to join Arsenal at some point this summer.

Tottenham midfielder Bergvall, who is reportedly ready to leave Spurs after they signed Tonali and Mateus Fernandes, is the target for several Premier League clubs, including Nottingham Forest and Brighton.

Gianluca Di Marzio has revealed earlier this week that Tottenham have already “refused an offer of €50 million from clubs in England” as they look for £60m.

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Di Marzio told PariuriX.com: “They want to get in two wingers and that is not depending on Bergvall at all as he plays another position, and they already received offers from Bergvall from big clubs who offered a lot of money.

“They refused an offer of €50 million from clubs in England, so it will be a difficult deal to make. They won’t let him go for €50 million and getting €60 million or more might be difficult to get. Their price is way higher than the offer they received so far.”

Newcastle are another of the clubs interested in signing the Sweden international this summer after he dropped down the pecking order at Tottenham.

Newcastle have to wait 45 days…

Former Manchester City financial adviser Stefan Borson insists that Newcastle appear to be waiting until August 16 to make a bid to Bergvall as UEFA’s new 45-day rule comes into play.

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Tonali signed for Tottenham from Newcastle on July 2, which means the 45 days would take the Magpies until August 16, when they can make their move for Bergvall “so that it’s not player exchange”.

Borson told Football Insider: “I just don’t see any real way in which you can position his valuation between £50m and £60m. Who says he’s £50m? Who says he’s £60m?

“It is very finger in the air. The player hasn’t really done much. He looks like a decent prospect, but he wants to go.

“They may well be waiting just to see what happens with Newcastle because they need to wait for the 45 days to pass so that it’s not player exchange from [Sandro] Tonali.

“Once that passes, and I think it’s probably about another 16 days for that, that opens up another possible route.”

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