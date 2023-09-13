Newcastle tipped to offer ‘sulking’ Man Utd flop shock escape route with £65m transfer touted

Manchester United outcast Jadon Sancho has been told that he would “benefit” from linking up with Newcastle United head coach Eddie Howe.

Sancho’s Man Utd future is in doubt after he publicly hit back at Erik ten Hag after the Dutch head coach omitted him from Man Utd’s squad for their 3-1 defeat to Arsenal before the international break.

Earlier this month, it was claimed that there is ‘no way back’ for ‘sulking’ Sancho after he boldly claimed that he has been made to be a “scapegoat”.

Progress has seemingly been made behind the scenes as Sancho deleted his pinned social media post in which he criticised Ten Hag on Tuesday evening.

But it is still difficult to see Sancho’s long-term future being with Man Utd and The Daily Mail’s Craig Hope has been asked about the winger during a Q&A.

When asked if he thinks Sancho would work at Newcastle, he answered: “I had this conversation with a colleague just this week. Hmm.

“Newcastle’s model is signing players on the way up. Players they can identify as value and then develop. Sancho, with wages likely to break Newcastle’s structure, would seem unlikely in that regard.

“But would the player benefit from a coach such as Howe? Absolutely.

“Is it a project Newcastle will be considering? He will certainly be on their radar. Let’s see.”

Sancho was linked with a move to the Saudi Pro League before their transfer window closed last week and Man Utd reportedly ‘asked’ for £65m when ‘approaches’ were made by Middle East clubs.

Another Daily Mail journalist – Mike Keegan – believes Sancho could be on a “long path to redemption” at Man Utd.

“The fact Sancho removed that tweet would suggest that there has been movement in the right direction. The issue for Ten Hag is that the window is closed and the player is still there – so what do you do with him?

“Antony’s absence also comes into the mix. With Greenwood in Spain United are not blessed with attacking options. The removal of the tweet could be the first step on what I’d imagine will be a long path to redemption.

“Before everything exploded, rumours had swirled about Sancho’s punctuality. Indeed I was told he was due to start against Spurs but was dropped to the bench over certain issues.

“United denied it at the time so I didn’t write it. It can’t be denied that there have been problems. As I said, it’s a long road but as the proverb goes – every journey starts with a single step…”

