Newcastle in the mix to sign Arsenal star as Arteta faces big decision ahead of January

Newcastle are said to be interested in Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale as the England international faces an uncertain future at the Emirates.

Ramsdale has racked up 85 appearances for Arsenal since arriving in 2021, but he recently lost his starting spot to Brentford loanee David Raya.

The 25-year-old was handed an opportunity in midweek against West Ham, but David Moyes’ side managed to ease past them in the Carabao Cup.

With Arsenal now out of the cup, Ramsdale might not be handed many more opportunities between now and January, if Raya retains his spot in the Premier League.

Given Ramsdale ranked among the best goalkeepers in the league last season, the interest around the 25-year-old has been rife of late.

It recently transpired that Chelsea are interested in the goalkeeper as Mauricio Pochettino is on the hunt for someone to rival Robert Sanchez.

However, they are not alone in their interest. According to talkSPORT, Newcastle is another potential destination for the goalkeeper.

Eddie Howe previously signed Ramsdale while he was at Bournemouth so he clearly sees something in the 25-year-old.

Newcastle are certainly a club on the up right now, although Ramsdale wouldn’t be guaranteed a starting spot at St. James’ Park.

Ramsdale’s England teammate Nick Pope has been the undisputed number one since his arrival last summer and there’s no doubt that he ranks as one of the best shot-stoppers in the league.

The Arsenal goalkeeper does however have the edge when it comes to distribution. If Howe is looking to upgrade his side in this department then a move for Ramsdale could tick a few boxes.

Ramsdale is still under contract with Arsenal until 2026, with the option of an extra year. Considering Euro 2024 is soon approaching, he won’t want to spend the majority of the 2023-24 campaign on the bench.

While the 25-year-old could push for an exit, Arsenal seem reluctant to sell him in January and at this stage, a departure in the summer seems more likely.

“To have two excellent goalkeepers is great – there’s nothing wrong with it,” Arteta told reporters.

“We have two great left-wingers and two great strikers and two great holding midfielders. We have Jorginho, Thomas [Partey] and Declan [Rice] and that is not a problem, and it should not be a problem.”

Plenty of pundits have questioned whether having both Raya and Ramsdale at the club together can work. Arteta still has some time to prove his theory, but it seems more than likely that Ramsdale will have to leave the club eventually.

