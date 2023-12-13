Newcastle told ‘phenomenal’ ex-Man Utd star would ‘be an upgrade’ on England international

Andy Cole has encouraged Newcastle United to sign ex-Manchester United star David De Gea as he would be an “upgrade” on Nick Pope.

De Gea has been without a club since leaving Man Utd upon the expiry of his contract at the end of last season.

The experienced goalkeeper has been linked with Saudi Pro League clubs and several European sides in recent months but he is still searching for the right opportunity.

He has been heavily linked with Newcastle of late as he has been mentioned as a potential replacement for Pope, who is likely to miss the rest of this season with a serious shoulder injury.

Without Pope, Magpies head coach Eddie Howe has Martin Dubravka and Loris Karius to choose from.

But De Gea’s availability could tempt them into the transfer market in January and transfer expert Fabrizio Romano is of the understanding that the goalkeeper “would love” to sign for Newcastle.

Cole has argued why he thinks De Gea would “definitely be an upgrade” on Newcastle and England star Pope.

“Absolutely, it would be a great move for David. Regardless of what Newcastle United are going through at the moment, they’re two years ahead of schedule and if David was to go there, I think he would only improve them.” Cole said in an interview with Betfred.

“It’s not as if he’s a downgrade on Nick Pople because David would definitely be an upgrade. Pope is a very good goalkeeper, but during his time with Manchester United, David was phenomenal.

“People still like to talk about David’s mistakes, but we all make mistakes. Midfielders misplace passes, centre-forwards miss chances, centre-halves make mistakes and goalkeepers make errors too. In the grand scheme of things, he’s without doubt a top, top goalkeeper and if the opportunity did come for him to move to Newcastle, there’s no doubt he would look at that offer and consider it.

“To play in front of that crowd week in, week out, with the passion that’s shown, I really do think he would go for it if the opportunity presented itself. Regardless of what happens this season, with all the injuries they’ve had, the club is on the up and they will be competing in the next few years.

“Newcastle United haven’t spent a lot of money since the new ownership came in, so when they do decide to spend a few quid then bloody hell, David could be part of a team competing for major honours.”

