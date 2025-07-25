Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes Newcastle United should sell Alexander Isak after the striker’s transfer request.

News broke Thursday that Magpies striker Alexander Isak wants to explore his options this summer, with Premier League champions Liverpool circling.

Arne Slot’s side expressed interest in Isak before opting for Eintracht Frankfurt’s Hugo Ekitike, ironically a player Newcastle wanted to sign.

The Reds signed Ekitike for an initial £69million – effectively signalling to Newcastle that they would either take their best player or beat them to their top target.

They could still end up doing both, as Fabrizio Romano reports that Liverpool remain interested in Isak – though further sales are key.

Arsenal are long-time admirers of the Swedish international but are close to finally landing Sporting CP striker Viktor Gyokeres, making them very unlikely to enter the race for Isak’s signature.

Isak’s request comes at an awkward time – Liverpool have just signed Ekitike, while Arsenal are on the verge of landing Gyokeres.

Finding a buyer will be tricky, but Simon Jordan thinks Newcastle have to cash in as “no one is bigger than the football club”, echoing the thoughts of Magpies legend Alan Shearer.

“I’m with Shearer on the Isak argument. If people want to buy him, first of all, Newcastle name the price and the terms of the conditions around the financing of that particular deal.

“And sell him, because no one is bigger than the football club, Eddie Howe won’t want somebody in the dressing room that’s not 100% committed.

“And so with Shearer’s analysis, which is that if they get £150m, sell him. I don’t disagree with that because Newcastle’s a bigger football club than Isak and they will have an opportunity to redeploy that money, and it may well be that that builds a better squad rather than just one individual, albeit he is an individual of unique talent.”

In case you missed it, Shearer said this on Thursday: “It’s ridiculous what Newcastle put out this morning to say he wasn’t on the trip because of a slight thigh injury. If they thought people wouldn’t see through that… it was disappointing. They should’ve just told the truth straight away. I understand it’s a very difficult situation for them but it is what it is.

“Eddie Howe has to use all his persuasive powers to do what he can and try to make him stay at least one more year. If that can’t happen then it is what it is.

“You have to get the very best deal for the football club and if someone is prepared to pay north of £150million, and if he really, really wants to go, you can’t step in his way.

“Isak has been brilliant for Newcastle, helped us achieve our dream of winning a trophy and if there’s no way whatsoever that he can be persuaded to stay at Newcastle, then they have to get the best deal possible and if someone’s prepared to pay what they want, you have to say thank you and build for the future.

“There’s no individual bigger than the football club.”

