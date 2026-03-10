Newcastle United have been advised to sign a “perfect” replacement for Nick Woltemade to help fix a “really tricky situation”.

The Magpies paid a club-record fee of around £69m to sign Woltemade from VfB Stuttgart as a replacement for Alexander Isak last summer.

Woltemade enjoyed a dream start at Newcastle, but his form has been dire in recent months and there has even been speculation that he could leave the Premier League side in the summer.

A report last month claimed Newcastle were ‘open’ to letting Woltemade leave and former Liverpool and Manchester City player Dietmar Hamann thinks he has had a “really remarkable” downfall.

“I couldn’t believe the developments in the last few weeks and months regarding Nick Woltemade,” Hamann told BoyleSports.

“There was a story in one of the German papers that he hasn’t settled in the North-east, which I personally think is a paradise for a footballer, because if you’ve got a bit of success, they treat you as a hero.

“He had a great start and was adored by the faithful, adored by the fans. It’s obviously a very strange situation because if you had told me this after six or eight weeks, where he scored a few goals, I would have said he’s going places and he’ll be one who might be there for a few years, who is loved and adored by the people.

“To have the turnaround now in a short space of time is really remarkable. What you hear and what you see probably makes me think that there might be a summer exit, which is obviously not a good situation for the club because they paid an awful lot of money.

“Do you force him to stay here? Is that a good solution? And who’s going to pay the money for him now?

“So, yeah, I think it’s a really tricky situation for both of them, for both parties, but especially for the club.”

Hamann has also commented on how Newcastle should replace Woltemade if he leaves in the summer, with the pundit naming Galatasaray standout Victor Osimhen as a potential solution.

The most recent estimations have Osimhen’s valuation at 130 million euros (£112m), and he would surely choose a team in the Champions League if he were to leave Galatasaray in the summer, so that’s someone other than Newcastle.

Osimhen is a player who is sporadically linked with a move to the Premier League, and it recently emerged that Man Utd snubbed the chance to sign him for a rather ridiculous reason.

Anyhoo, Hamann reckons Osimhen would be the “perfect fit” for Newcastle in a transfer that realistically won’t happen.

“I think Victor Osimhen is one of the top five centre forwards in Europe,” Hamann added.

“I couldn’t believe that he ended up in Turkey. Obviously, Napoli paid an awful lot of money for him, but I’m very surprised that none of the English teams signed him, because they all struggled for centre forwards in the summer.

“They tried for players like Benjamin Sesko, and other players who have come in are only just starting to adapt now because they obviously needed some time.

“I think he’s an outstanding player and I think he’s probably the reason why Galatasaray is doing well in the league and also in the Champions League.

“I love watching him and I think, if he were to play in the Premier League, there are teams he would make much better.

“Obviously, Liverpool have got two players there now, so he won’t end up there, but he’s an outstanding player. He’s got pace, he’s got power, he can finish, a wonderful player.

“If Newcastle do sell Nick Woltemade, he could be the perfect fit.”