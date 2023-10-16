Newcastle star Sandro Tonali will ‘denounce himself’ in a bid to ‘stem the damage’ as he’s faced with lengthy ban from football as a result of betting offences.

Tonali was sent home from international duty having been questioned by police at the Azzurri’s training base on Friday after information was leaked about his role in a betting scandal, along with Aston Villa loanee Nicolo Zaniolo and Juventus’ Nicolo Fagioli.

Fagioli was the first player named by the Italian press before Tonali and Zaniolo’s names were leaked, and it’s been alleged that the trio bet against their own team while playing in Serie A.

The offence could see them handed more than a three-year worldwide ban after they were found to have breached Italian regulations.

According to Italian outlet Il Messaggero, Tonali is likely to appear in front of federal prosecutor Giuseppe Chine next week to ‘stem the damage’ and ‘denounce himself’ in a bid to reduce the ban.

The midfielder’s phone was seized following questioning last week, and Tonali’s lawyers met with the prosecutor’s office over the weekend.

They have reportedly agreed that tonali will admit to making bets relating to football and obtain a plea agreement similar to the one Fagioli has obtained, and in doing so halve the ban.

Fagioli reportedly told prosecutors that an illegal application found on his phone was given to him by Tonali, though when asked whether the Newcastle star engages in football betting, Fagioli replied: “I don’t know if he [Tonali] bets on football”.

A report from Corriere della Sera has claimed that Tonali feels ’embarrassed’ at seeing therapist over his gambling addiction.

The report states: